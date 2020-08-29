Speedy Anders emerges as Everest contender

Ciaron Maher headed to Rosehill suspecting Anders might be the ace in his pack and the colt has proven him right, making a one-act affair of the Group Three San Domenico Stakes.

The race was expected to be hotly contested with four of the six runners starting at $6 and under.

But Anders ($2.80 equal fav) was in a league of his own, burning his rivals early and sustaining his sprint to score a commanding 3-3/4 length win over the previously undefeated Peltzer ($2.80 equal fav).

Golden Slipper placegetter Mamaragan ($6) was an eye-catching third after settling last.

Anders has now won his past four starts, adding the San Domenico to his brilliant first up victory in The Rosebud.

"He is very good. I was just saying to one of the owners he is possibly our best so I was hoping he would do something like that today," Maher said.

"He couldn't be more impressive could he?"

Maher and co-trainer David Eustace initially planned to target Anders towards the Moir Stakes in Melbourne but his early spring form has forced a rethink.

While nothing is off the table, Maher says the colt has surely put himself in the sights of Everest slot holders.

"The Moir was always the target for him because of his speed and the weight drop three-year-olds get. But you'd have to consider the Everest wouldn't you?" Maher said.

"I'm not going to rule anything out at the moment. But the Everest you would definitely have to consider."

James McDonald did the steering aboard Anders, who gave him an early treble after victories aboard Dancing Gidget and Guise for Chris Waller.

He is also the regular rider of early Everest favourite Nature Strip and has no doubt Anders can measure up to the race.

Maher questioned whether McDonald thought he allowed Anders to stride too freely early in Saturday's 1100 metre race but the top jockey quickly dismissed the notion.

"No I don't. That's why you train them, I ride them," McDonald said.

"He loves using himself. He's a galloper. Let fast horses be fast."

John Thompson was satisfied with the return of Mamaragan and says the colt will be better suited when he rises in distance.

"It's hard once you get on the back foot in a speed race like that. The winner was in a race of its own," Thompson said.

"It was a nice run for later on."

The first three across the line in the San Domenico could clash again in The Run To The Rose in two weeks when they will also meet Group One winners Farnan and King's Legacy.