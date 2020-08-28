AAP Horse Racing

Skate To Paris aims for hat-trick of wins

By AAP Newswire

Chris Munce is banking on the stellar form of Skate To Paris to offset a drop back in distance at Eagle Farm.

Skate To Paris has won her past two starts at the track, the latest at the mile circuit on August 15, but has to contend with dropping back to 1400 metres in the TAB Long May We Play Quality on Saturday.

"Obviously coming back to the 1400 metres is the only negative from a professional punter's point of view but I can assure the punters out there this mare is in very good order," Munce said.

"I couldn't be happier with her. I've never seen a mare of her age that's been around for such a long time still look so well.

"She's got dapples on her coat, she's dark, she's healthy, she's very, very well.

"Larry (Cassidy) galloped her on Tuesday morning as well as last Saturday (and) he's bullish about her chances."

Munce's long-term aim with Skate To Paris is the Magic Millions carnival in January but he is loath to spell her while she is in winning form.

"While she's racing as well as she is, I just think we keep her going and race her in the races that are available to her," he said.

"I'm sure she'll tell us when she's had enough. She'll put the hand up and say, 'I'm ready for.a bit of a break' and when that time happens we'll look after her."

One of Skate To Paris' rivals on Saturday, The Candy Man, will be transferred to Team Hawkes for the spring carnival.

After consulting with trainer Barry Baldwin, The Candy Man's owners have made the decision to send the gelding to the Hawkes stable in Sydney to be prepared for the Group One Epsom Handicap (1600m) at Randwick in October.

