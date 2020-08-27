AAP Horse Racing

Savatiano gets Group One chance in Memsie

By AAP Newswire

James Cummings has assessed the Memsie Stakes as Savatiano's best opportunity to break her maiden status at Group One level.

Cummings said he had often thought Savatiano had the potential to win in elite grade and referred to her as "a bottled-up talent".

"Now she has the chance to live up to that assessment. Not every horse has the chance to prove they are a Group One performer," Cummings said.

Savatiano has contested six Group One races with her best results a second in the Canterbury Stakes behind The Bostonian at Randwick in March and a third in the 2019 Tatt's Tiara at Eagle Farm.

Cummings said the six-year-old had trained on well since her first-up win in the Group Two P B Lawrence Stakes, also over 1400m at Caulfield on August 15.

"She has consolidated the fitness that got her home in the Lawrence and comes to the Memsie in great form," Cummings said.

Cummings said that Savatiano had been very effective over 1400m at Caulfield with two starts over the course and distance for two wins.

Cummings also believes his other Memsie starter Cascadian, who ran on strongly to finish fourth first up behind Savatiano, can be competitive again.

"He's enjoyed having the freshness knocked out of him by his first-up run, and he's confirmed that by the sensible and easy way he's gone about his training since," Cummings said.

"I hope to see the horse storming home the way he did in the P B Lawrence from the wide barrier.

"If he runs up to that here it opens up some attractive options in either the Sir Rupert Clarke or the Makybe Diva."

The Melbourne arm of the Godolphin stable has made a great start to the 2020-21 season with 12 starters for five winners and three seconds.

