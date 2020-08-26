Filly a Rose between San Domenico colts

Form references through two star juveniles has given Mark Newnham the confidence to pit Every Rose against the boys in the San Domenico Stakes.

The lone filly against a quality field of colts, Every Rose will be bidding to become the first of her gender since Snitzerland in 2012 to win Saturday's 1100 metre Rosehill sprint.

Newnham opted not to start her against her own sex in last weekend's Silver Shadow Stakes because he felt the 1200 metre journey would be unsuitable on a wet track.

The shorter course of the San Domenico made more appeal and the trainer felt Every Rose deserved her spot after holding her own against the leading juvenile colts of last season.

Every Rose was twice beaten as favourite last campaign, once in the Wyong Magic Millions when she finished a length second to Farnan and again in the B J McLachlan Stakes at Eagle Farm when she filled the same position behind King's Legacy.

Those colts went on to claim the juvenile triple crown between them with Farnan winning the Golden Slipper and King's Legacy the ATC Sires' Produce and Champagne Stakes.

Newnham figures that is decent enough form to earn Every Rose a San Domenico start.

"At Wyong she got in a tricky position but probably just needed the run, then at Eagle Farm I thought she was home and she got run down," Newnham said.

"It's easy to see why now.

"She has competed well against the boys previously and she is coming up well. How well, we will find out."

A field of six will contest the San Domenico but despite the small numbers, the race oozes class.

Exciting pair Doubtland and Peltzer put their unbeaten records on the line while Golden Slipper placegetter Mamaragan makes his first appearance as a three-year-old.

Anders has the recent form on the board courtesy of a thumping first-up win in The Rosebud and has been posted an early favourite.

A Gimcrack Stakes winner on debut last spring, Every Rose has two barrier trial wins under her belt, although Newnham says she is open to improvement.

"She is a bit wintery in the coat but there will probably be a couple in the same boat," he said.

"This will decide whether she goes back to fillies' grade or continues to contest these races."

A field of eight will contest the Ming Dynasty Quality (1400m) with the Chris Waller-trained Overlord opening a clear-cut favourite.