AAP Horse Racing

Thompson keen to see where Mamaragan fits

By AAP Newswire

Mamaragan - AAP

1 of 1

The new-season three-year-olds will have their next opportunity to stake their spring claims when a number of leading contenders clash in the San Domenico Stakes at Rosehill.

Anders made a clear statement with a commanding first-up win in the Listed Rosebud, and along with his Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained stablemate Prague is among nominations for Saturday's 1000 metre sprint.

He will go head-to-head with some of the better juveniles from last season, led by Golden Slipper placegetter Mamaragan who is set to resume in the Group Three feature.

The colt looked strong when second to Slipper winner Farnan in a recent barrier trial and trainer John Thompson is as keen as anyone to see where he ranks.

"It's a really interesting year with the three-year-olds, especially the colts," Thompson said.

"There seems to be half a dozen that are really good so it will be interesting how they measure up once they all start running against each other.

"The key is which ones are going to step up. They've got to improve as they go into their three-year-old year, as most horses do as they mature.

"It's just a matter of which ones have and which haven't. All indications are our fellow has."

With regular rider Nash Rawiller serving a suspension, Glen Boss takes the San Domenico mount on Mamaragan.

There were 10 entries for the race on Monday, including unbeaten colts Doubtland and Peltzer.

The Premier's Cup (1900m) is also shaping as an important spring guide with Kris Lees nominating four horses, headed by talented stayers Mugatoo and Mustajeer.

Mamaragan's Golden Slipper conqueror Farnan will continue his build up to a return in a Randwick barrier trial on Tuesday.

There will be plenty of interest in the 1050m which also contains dual Group One-winning juvenile King's Legacy.

Latest articles

News

Man flees on foot after vehicle collides with Shepparton fence

A Shepparton man fled on foot after the vehicle he was driving collided with a fence along Hayes St, Shepparton on Sunday night. Shepparton police confirmed the vehicle lost control along Hayes St at around 8 pm, colliding with a residential...

Liz Mellino
News

Campaign to save injured wildlife

Chucking hair ties, rubber bands, strings and bottle caps in the bin may seem harmless but the simple task could be deadly to our furry friends. A new campaign by Australian Wildlife Society is urging Greater Shepparton residents to protect local...

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton police officer overcomes PTSD with companion dog

For Shepparton police officer Liam Murdock his dog Gypsy is not just a dog - she is a support system. Like many emergency service workers, Senior Constable Murdock suffers from post traumatic stress disorder because of the challenges he has faced in...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Three-year ban for jockey Adam Hyeronimus

The riding career of Adam Hyeronimus hangs in the balance after Racing NSW stewards outed him for three years on betting-related offences.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Change of plans for Cup-bound mare Oceanex

Trainers Mick Price and Michael Kent Junior have had a change of heart and will kick off Oceanex’s Melbourne Cup campaign two weeks earlier than planned.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Brooklyn ready to hustle at The Valley

Unbeaten in two starts at Moonee Valley, Brookyn Hustle will return to the venue to chase her first black-type win in the Listed Carlyon Stakes.

AAP Newswire