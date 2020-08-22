AAP Horse Racing

Distance proves just right for Sweet Deal

By AAP Newswire

Sweet Deal - AAP

1 of 1

John Thompson feared Sweet Deal would be outsprinted in the Toy Show Quality but instead found himself hankering for the finishing line.

Concerned the mare would find the 1100 metres too sharp under her top weight, Thompson was delighted to see Sweet Deal put herself in the race and hit the front in the straight.

But he faced a few anxious moments as Zaniah charged late to just miss in a photo finish.

"We thought the 1100 might be a bit short but as it turned out, it was a little bit too long," Thompson said.

"I was chatting to a few of the trainers this morning, I was worried with the big weight as well, but (trainer) Les Bridge said to me, 'good mares win these races' and she is a good mare."

Sweet Deal ($6.50) had a nose to spare over Zaniah ($26) with the luckless Seasons ($9) another half-neck away after being unable to secure clear running for much of the straight.

Adelong started a solid favourite but had to work early to lead and finished sixth, two lengths from the winner.

A race earlier, Godolphin sprinter Roheryn ($4.40) claimed some high-profile scalps to land his first stakes win in the Show Country Quality (1200m).

The gelding had race fitness on his side and it told over the final stages as he held on to beat the fast-finishing Probabeel ($18) by a neck with Special Reward ($4.40) another half-head away.

Trainer James Cummings said the gelding had found a new lease of life since they started training him as a sprinter.

"Having thought about trying to make more of a miler out of him than a sprinter-miler, I think we've unlocked the key to him and it's proving very beneficial," Cummings said.

"He's a bit of an underrated horse. He was in a good race today and had to make a big leap and he did that."

Probabeel produced the eye-catching run of the race while favourite Funstar settled near the rear for James McDonald and warmed up late in a return that pleased trainer Chris Waller.

"I thought her run was good,'' Waller said

"James said she was a bit flat-footed when they sprinted but the last 100 metres was good."

Latest articles

Virus updates

Person out to visit friend in Melbourne fined | daily COVID breaches

Throughout the past 24 hours Victoria Police issued a total of 144 fines to individuals for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions, including: 30 for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons 45...

Shepparton News
Virus updates

Seven new active cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has recorded seven new active COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of active cases in the region to 18. This comes after the region recorded no new coronavirus cases three days in a row. • There are 16 people who have tested...

Charmayne Allison
Cobram Courier

Active COVID-19 case in Moira Shire an error, says Yarrawonga Health

The active case of COVID-19 recorded in Moira Shire on Thursday, August 20 has been reclassified. Yarrawonga Health issued a statement confirming the case was tested in Melbourne and was not residing or self-isolating in the Moira region. This is...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Three-year ban for jockey Adam Hyeronimus

The riding career of Adam Hyeronimus hangs in the balance after Racing NSW stewards outed him for three years on betting-related offences.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Change of plans for Cup-bound mare Oceanex

Trainers Mick Price and Michael Kent Junior have had a change of heart and will kick off Oceanex’s Melbourne Cup campaign two weeks earlier than planned.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Michael Rodd back in town with stakes win

Lindsay Park was heading to a maiden with Bella Nipotina but an impressive trial persuaded them to tackle the Quezette Stakes and they were glad they did.

AAP Newswire