AAP Horse Racing

Sir Barnabus on Queensland Cups trail

By AAP Newswire

Sir Barnabus - AAP

1 of 1

A home state Cups campaign is on the agenda for Sir Barnabus if he can repel the Chris Waller juggernaut at Doomben.

Sir Barnabus is on the second line of betting at $4.80 with TAB fixed odds, behind the Waller-trained duo of Humbolt Current and Mangione, the $4.20 joint favourites for the Souths Sports Club Handicap (2000m).

The six-year-old has developed a reputation as a 2200-metre specialist winning four times at that distance but trainer Jason Edwards believes he is versatile enough to cope with Saturday's shorter trip.

"Not a problem at all. He's a horse, if I kept him fresh, who would be very competitive over a mile," Edwards said.

"The reason the horse has won nine races is because he's adaptable. From a mile up he's always competitive so I'm not worried about the (shorter) trip at all."

The Toowoomba Cup (2000m) later next month and the Queensland Cup (2200m) at Doomben in October are races Edwards is eying off with Sir Barnabus.

The gelding has been a wonderful money-spinner for the trainer who paid only $8000 for the son of Rothesay.

"As soon as I saw him I wanted him. I had no money to buy the horse so I went and got an overdraft on the business and was able to syndicate him," Edwards said.

"You never know where you're going to find a good one. All the horses I buy are cheapies but he's stood the test of time and he's one of those horses that's got that bit better with every prep.

"Some of these good stayers don't develop until they're six or seven so who's to say he can't be better again next prep."

Edwards will also be represented at Doomben by last-start winner Amore Primus in the TAB Long May We Play Handicap (1600m).

In the same race, Desleigh Forster has booked Jim Byrne to replace the injured Taylor Marshall aboard Eelloh.

Latest articles

National

Aussie trial tests Trump-touted virus drug

More than 100 health workers have volunteered for an Australian-first trial to test the effectiveness of an anti-malaria drug to guard against COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Nurses detail mistakes in Vic quarantine

Returned travellers and nurses have told an inquiry into Victoria’s hotel quarantine scheme there was a lack of PPE, rooms were dirty and staff dismissive.

AAP Newswire
National

ACT, NSW south coast Nomads ‘diminished’

NSW Police have extradited the national president of the Nomads from the ACT over a series of shootings on the state’s south coast.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Three-year ban for jockey Adam Hyeronimus

The riding career of Adam Hyeronimus hangs in the balance after Racing NSW stewards outed him for three years on betting-related offences.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Change of plans for Cup-bound mare Oceanex

Trainers Mick Price and Michael Kent Junior have had a change of heart and will kick off Oceanex’s Melbourne Cup campaign two weeks earlier than planned.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Michael Rodd back in town with stakes win

Lindsay Park was heading to a maiden with Bella Nipotina but an impressive trial persuaded them to tackle the Quezette Stakes and they were glad they did.

AAP Newswire