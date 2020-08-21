AAP Horse Racing

Gytrash, Fasika impress in barrier trial

By AAP Newswire

Gytrash - AAP

1 of 1

One has an Everest slot, the other is chasing one but the class of both Gytrash and Fasika shone through when they went head-to-head in a Warwick Farm barrier trial.

Making his first public appearance since arriving in Sydney early this week, South Australian sprinter Gytrash was put through his paces by Jason Collett in Friday's 799m heat.

He wobbled around the turn but once Collett balanced him in the straight, Gytrash surged late to finish a short half-head second to Fasika, who was equally impressive.

Trainer Gordon Richards confirmed Gytrash would head to the Concorde Stakes (1000m) at Randwick on September 5 where he will meet Everest favourite Nature Strip.

"He wasn't out there to break any records, just to get comfortable with the environment and the clockwise way of racing so I'm very happy with the way he went and he pulled up extra well," Richards told Sky Thoroughbred Central.

"He will run in the Concorde in two weeks time. He's got to run against Nature Strip and a few of them but it will be testing and it will be a measuring stick for him."

Fasika was lining up for her second trial and again pleased trainer Joe Pride ahead of her return in the Sheraco Stakes (1200m) at Rosehill a week after the Concorde.

Pride is keeping an open mind on the mare's spring program as connections sweat on the Group One All Aged Stakes placegetter gaining an Everest start.

"We're still really keen on getting an Everest spot if we can but we're going to let her do the talking and that will be on Sheraco day and she will be there for everybody to see," Pride said.

Fasika's stablemate Ball Of Muscle showed his customary speed to win his heat by 8-1/2 lengths and he will resume in the Concorde Stakes for what is likely to be the veteran's final racing campaign.

Gytrash has been confirmed for the Inglis slot in the $15 million The Everest, run at Randwick on October 17.

Latest articles

National

Aussie trial tests Trump-touted virus drug

More than 100 health workers have volunteered for an Australian-first trial to test the effectiveness of an anti-malaria drug to guard against COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Nurses detail mistakes in Vic quarantine

Returned travellers and nurses have told an inquiry into Victoria’s hotel quarantine scheme there was a lack of PPE, rooms were dirty and staff dismissive.

AAP Newswire
National

ACT, NSW south coast Nomads ‘diminished’

NSW Police have extradited the national president of the Nomads from the ACT over a series of shootings on the state’s south coast.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Three-year ban for jockey Adam Hyeronimus

The riding career of Adam Hyeronimus hangs in the balance after Racing NSW stewards outed him for three years on betting-related offences.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Change of plans for Cup-bound mare Oceanex

Trainers Mick Price and Michael Kent Junior have had a change of heart and will kick off Oceanex’s Melbourne Cup campaign two weeks earlier than planned.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Michael Rodd back in town with stakes win

Lindsay Park was heading to a maiden with Bella Nipotina but an impressive trial persuaded them to tackle the Quezette Stakes and they were glad they did.

AAP Newswire