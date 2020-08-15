AAP Horse Racing

Michael Rodd back in town with stakes win

By AAP Newswire

Michael Rodd - AAP

1 of 1

A decision to target a Group Three event instead of a maiden with three-year-old Bella Nipotina has paid off handsomely for the Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes stable with a victory in the Quezette Stakes at Caulfield.

The filly's success was also significant for her jockey Michael Rodd as it was his first Group winner since he recently relocated back to Melbourne after riding in Singapore for five years.

Bella Nipotina had seven starts for three seconds heading into Saturday's race but had banked $550,000 before her win.

"She has been a very unlucky horse in her races to date, she has been knocked off by some really nice horses," Hayes said.

Hayes said Bella Nipotina persuaded them to take on Saturday's 1100 metre race after her performance in a recent trial as it looked like she had improved.

"That's a huge result. She is a filly that does feel her runs but if she pulls up well, there are options like the Atlantic Jewel and the Cap D'Antibes now which are races we'll look at," Hayes said.

Rodd said it was nice to get a stakes win with the spring around the corner and he was impressed by Bella Nipotina's turn of foot.

Bella Nipotina ($21) defeated River Night ($10) by two lengths with Aquagirl ($51) three-quarters of a length away third.

The favourite Parlophone tried to buckjump in the first 200m, eventually finishing sixth, and she will have to trial in front of stewards before she can race again.

It was better news for the Mick Price and Michael Kent Junior stable in the previous race as Parlophone's stablemate Our Playboy completed a hat-trick with a first-up victory in the Group Three Vain Stakes (1100m).

Co-trainer Price said it was a good effort by Our Playboy and they would continue to pursue feature three-year-old sprint races in the weeks to come.

Our Playboy was ridden by Ben Melham and he said he wasn't overly concerned when he was wide in the run.

"(My) main objective was to get him to relax. I wasn't too worried about being wide," Melham said.

"I was a bit concerned that he didn't have cover but I didn't bustle him and I just kept him in a rhythm.

"He's got a really effective turn of foot as he displayed there. (He) put a good bunch of colts away today and he's heading in the right direction."

Our Playboy ($12) defeated Ranting ($6) by a length with Rulership ($2.40 fav) another 1-1/4 lengths away.

Latest articles

Livestock

Euroa sheep farmer wants more people to know about deadly bacterial infection

Australian veterinarians are urging sheep farmers to be aware of campylobacter, a common bacteria found across the country, which they say is the leading cause of infectious abortions in sheep. Experts are calling on Australian farmers to protect...

Rodney Woods
Livestock

‘Distressing’ cattle slaughter investigated

Federal agencies are investigating the brutal slaughter of Australian cattle in Indonesia after new footage emerged. Activist group Animals Australia on Friday, August 7 made a complaint to the Federal Department of Agriculture, Water and...

Country News
Livestock

Sheep killed in dog attack on Kyabram property

Three pregnant ewes have been killed on a Kyabram property in a series of dog attacks across five weeks. And it’s not the first time it has happened — a previous dog attack cost the farmer 17 ewes and lambs in one night. The property is...

Jamie Salter

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Peters’ powerful spring attack kicks off

Prominent West Australian owner Bob Peters has taken a fresh approach to the spring carnival as he bids to raid the coffers of some of Victoria’s biggest races.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Wet track to suit Tulloch Lodge improvers

Tulloch Lodge will bid to continue its successful affinity with the Up And Coming Stakes, nominating two progressive colts for the showcase race.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Key gear change for Kisukano at Eagle Farm

Toowoomba trainer Michael Nolan has worked hard to improve the barrier manners of Kisukano ahead of her upcoming Eagle Farm assignment.

AAP Newswire