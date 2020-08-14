AAP Horse Racing

Track specialist ready to fly in Lawrence

By AAP Newswire

Streets Of Avalon - AAP

1 of 1

Mornington trainer Shane Nichols is certain Streets Of Avalon will go into the Group Two P B Lawrence Stakes with two great advantages over his rivals.

Firstly, he is a track and distance specialist with four wins, two seconds and a third from nine starts over 1400 metres at Caulfield, including a victory in the Group One Futurity Stakes in February.

Secondly, Nichols reasons the horse is fitter than most of his rivals having had one start back from a spell for a second to Viridine in the Bletchingly Stakes.

The Lawrence Stakes is also one of four target races that Nichols has specifically set for the six-year-old, while Streets Of Avalon's rivals have their main goals further down the track.

"I set him for the Bletchingly, the Lawrence Stakes, the Memsie Stakes and the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes," Nichols said.

"We were just knocked off at the first one where I thought his run was enormous. That was the best he's ever gone first up.

"I think he's got a real advantage with his fitness level."

Nichols said Streets Of Avalon would use his main asset, which is speed from the outset.

"I'll leave it to Ben (Melham) but he'll be positive on him and it will be a strong gallop," Nichols said.

"There's Morrissy and Sircconi who will also push forward. If Ben wants to lead then those other horses will have to take him on and that won't help their chances.

"Ben's other option, which might be the most likely one, is to take a drop behind the pair early, probably with Savatiano and then put the pressure on them.

"That's going to take a lot of the sting out of his rivals who are first up."

Nichol's main concern is the weather forecast for showers in Melbourne.

Streets Of Avalon is yet to win in eight starts on rain-affected tracks.

"Obviously, I would love it if it was a good four. He's probably okay on a soft six or a soft seven but if it got any worse that won't suit him," Nichols said.

Caulfield was in the soft range on Friday.

Latest articles

Virus updates

Greater Shepparton reports no new COVID-19 cases

Greater Shepparton has reported no new active cases of COVID-19. The region now has 17 active cases, as one case is no longer active and has been cleared from self-isolation. Of the 17 active cases: · Seven of the active cases are related to the...

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton family shares its pain in losing son

Shepparton’s Hunter Boyle was a bright, energetic young boy who had his whole life ahead of him. He loved people and was known as having a “heart the size of Phar Lap”, piercing blue eyes and a big cheeky grin. However the much-loved two-year-old...

Liz Mellino
News

Free meals for those struggling

Once again Shepparton’s Azem Elmaz has stepped up to the plate during a time of crisis, and is offering free meals to anyone struggling to feed either themselves or their families during the COVID-19 pandemic. “People doing it tough can just...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Wet track to suit Tulloch Lodge improvers

Tulloch Lodge will bid to continue its successful affinity with the Up And Coming Stakes, nominating two progressive colts for the showcase race.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Oliver delivers Brave win for Godolphin

Damien Oliver has made a habit of winning the first stakes race of the Victorian season, landing his fifth Aurie’s Star Stakes aboard Home Of The Brave.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Holyfield can send Neasham out a winner

A stakes victory by Holyfield would be an ideal farewell gift for Annabel Neasham as she prepares for her final days with the Maher and Eustace stable.

AAP Newswire