AAP Horse Racing

Cape Of Good Hope set for racing return

By AAP Newswire

Cape Of Good Hope - AAP

1 of 1

Tom Dabernig is anticipating a form resurgence from highly-rated import Cape Of Good Hope, who is set to return to racing in the Group Two P B Lawrence Stakes at Caulfield.

Cape Of Good Hope was among a number of top horses competing in jump outs at Flemington on Monday, along with Melbourne Cup winner Vow And Declare and All Aged Stakes heroine Tofane.

Dabernig believes his charge can get back to the level of form he demonstrated when he powered home to win the Caulfield Stakes at his Australian debut.

Cape Of Good Hope then failed in the Cox Plate and the Mackinnon Stakes before being spelled.

He struggled in two autumn carnival runs where he finished last in the Futurity Stakes and down the track in the Australian Cup but Dabernig said the horse was plagued by hoof problems.

All indications are he is over those issues and in line for a fruitful campaign, starting at Caulfield on Saturday.

"He's had a good break and has come back in nice and sound," Dabernig said.

"He arrived in Australia in good form winning the Caulfield Stakes but last campaign his feet were the issue and he was taking on reasonable company.

"His feet have improved. Remember (multiple Group One winner) Redkirk Warrior had trouble initially with his feet when he came from Hong Kong and we managed to get him right and I think this is a similar situation.

"We've addressed the issue and he'll have his chance to show his best form."

Dabernig believes 1600m to 2000m will be Cape Of Good Hope's best distance range, although he isn't ruling out stepping the horse up to the 2400m of the Caulfield Cup

"I think we'll get him to an Underwood Stakes and work it out from there," Dabernig said.

Cape Of Good Hope is among 15 nominations for the P B Lawrence Stakes along with All-Star Mile winner Regal Power, his Grant and Alana Williams-trained stablemate Arcadia Queen and top Tasmanian mare Mystic Journey.

Latest articles

National

Challenges remain with SA virus cluster

SA Health Minister Stephen Wade says authorities are dealing with some particular challenges in managing a small cluster of COVID-19 cases in Adelaide.

AAP Newswire
National

No knowledge of icare-paid staff: Premier

The NSW premier says her office was not involved in the decision to bring two icare-paid ministerial staffers on board in Treasurer Dominic Perrottet’s office.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic suffers deadliest day of virus crisis

Seventeen more people have died from COVID-19 in Victoria, marking the state’s deadliest day of the pandemic and bringing the national toll closer to 300.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Kemp has another Weetwood on his radar

A Weetwood Handicap start is the goal trainer Kevin Kemp has set for talented sprinter Mr Marbellouz, who resumes from a long layoff at Doomben

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Stricter protocols for Victorian racing

Racing Victoria officials will continue to monitor their biosecurity protocols as they strive to keep the industry buoyant through the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Oliver delivers Brave win for Godolphin

Damien Oliver has made a habit of winning the first stakes race of the Victorian season, landing his fifth Aurie’s Star Stakes aboard Home Of The Brave.

AAP Newswire