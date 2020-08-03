Waller’s biggest stars prepare to trial

AAP Horse Racing

Chris Waller will roll out his spring carnival big guns when Nature Strip and Verry Elleegant step out in a talent-laden barrier trial session at Rosehill.

Nature Strip, one of two horses confirmed for an Everest slot along with the Les Bridge-trained Classique Legend, will make his first public appearance of the new season in a 900m heat on Tuesday.

The brilliant sprinter has not raced since demolishing a top field to win the Group One T J Smith Stakes in April.

He is pencilled in to resume in the Concorde Stakes (1000m) at Randwick on September 5 before tackling The Everest at his third campaign run.

He will clash with seven stablemates in the Group and Listed trial, led by Melbourne Cup hopeful Finche, promising stayer Kinane and Schweppes Oaks winner Toffee Tongue.

Verry Elleegant begins her carnival build up in a 1000m heat, which includes Waller's Queen Of The Turf Stakes placegetters Funstar and Danzdanzdance.

The trial session will also host several stars from the Team Hawkes yard.

Caulfield Cup favourite Master Of Wine, Australian Derby runner-up Zebrowski and emerging talent Masked Crusader are all set to appear in separate heats for the family training partnership.

The winner of three of his four starts, Masked Crusader has been slated to resume at the Up And Coming Stakes meeting on Randwick's Kensington track on August 15.

