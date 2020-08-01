Brooklyn Hustle all class in Valley win

Jason Warren is keeping his cards close to his chest but there is no doubting his excitement at having Brooklyn Hustle back in winning form.

Racing for the first time since finishing fifth to Exceedance in the Group One Coolmore Stud Stakes in the spring, Brooklyn Hustle's class was on show at The Valley on Saturday.

Allowed to find her feet early by Dwayne Dunn, there were a few anxious moments at the top of the straight when she was strung up behind runners before bursting through a narrow split to take out the Remembering Mark Goring & Adrian Ledger Handicap (1000m).

The $2.25 favourite put 3-1/2 lengths on Propelle ($5.50) with A Good Yarn ($8) another head away.

A relieved Warren was thrilled to have Brooklyn Hustle back in the winner's stall for the first time since she claimed the scalp of subsequent Everest winner Yes Yes Yes on debut in 2018.

"It's just good to have that monkey off our back," Warren said.

"She has been carrying a few knockers the filly, but she did such a tremendous job last prep and she was hampered by issues right before she had even had her first start.

"I took a bold step today coming here off one soft jump out but I believe in the horse so much and I just feel she is on her way up."

Warren will let the dust settle before making concrete plans but says Group One targets are on the radar if Brooklyn Hustle continues to raise the bar.

Dunn said the four-year-old's superior acceleration would hold her in good stead as she was stepped up in grade.

"It wasn't working out that well for me in the early to mid-race stages but you can see the acceleration, that turn of foot, and that's a great asset," Dunn said.

"I think today's event was more about getting her confidence back and getting her back as good as what she was.

"Hopefully she can go on to bigger and better things."