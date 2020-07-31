AAP Horse Racing

Austin’s sprinter ready to make some noise

By AAP Newswire

Jarrod Austin - AAP

1 of 1

The quietest horse in Jarrod Austin's stable is also proving to be its best money-spinner.

Rising seven-year-old Inanup will chase his second city win in succession when he heads to Randwick for the ATC Thank You Stable Staff Handicap (1100m) on Saturday.

Austin has a boutique team of 17 in work at Warwick Farm and landed four metropolitan wins during the 2019-20 season, three of them courtesy of Inanup.

It is a trend Austin hopes the horse can continue at the opening meeting of the new racing term.

"Any city win is a good win, especially for a small team like us," Austin said.

"He was bouncing around coming off the track this (Friday) morning so I'm really happy with how he is."

Inanup has solid form lines around Roheryn, stakes winner Dawn Dawn and promising mare Adelong but continues to do his job with little fanfare.

He closed for second behind Adelong two starts ago then proved a class above his rivals in his last-start Rosehill win.

He sits on the third line of betting behind Listed winner Sangria and Black Magnum, who was luckless first-up.

Randwick remained in the heavy range on Friday and Inanup has managed a top-two finish in four of his five starts in the conditions.

But it is the horse's versatility and willingness to please, on and off the track, that Austin says sets him apart.

"He's the quietest horse we've got in the stable. Anything you want to do, he's just ready to do it," Austin said.

"You can ride him forward, you can ride him back. He will do whatever you ask him to do.

"It seems every time he goes around he flies under the radar but that suits us.

"He has just crept through the grades without much fuss and he never runs a bad race."

Apprentice Tom Sherry will get a second bite at the cherry aboard Inanup's rival Black Magnum as the young rider searches for his maiden metropolitan win.

The horse was badly chopped out when angling for an inside run last start to finish fourth in what Sherry's master Mark Newnham described as a simple case of bad luck.

Sherry and Black Magnum get a chance to bounce back at Randwick, the horse one of four mounts for the promising apprentice.

Latest articles

News

40km/h speed limits coming to the Shepparton CBD

A speed limit of 40 km/h will be enforced throughout the Shepparton CBD by the end of August — answering the question about why signs covered with black plastic have been installed around the area. The reduced speed limits will include...

James Bennett
News

The teenage imagination: a wild and thrilling ride

Facts and statistics on war, poverty, inequality and injustice can be ignored until they are distilled into human experience in novels such as Oliver Twist, All Quiet on the Western Front, The Grapes of Wrath, 1984, or To Kill a Mockingbird

John Lewis
News

Lila’s bushwalking adventure a prize-winner

On July 25, the winners of the revamped 2020 Furphy Literary Awards were announced after more than 1000 entries were received from across Australia and overseas. During the next few weeks, The News will publish the winners in the youth and junior...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Adkins taken to hospital after horror fall

Jockey Andrew Adkins has been transported to Westmead Hospital following a race fall at Rosehill which has claimed the life of his mount Hot ‘N’ Hazy.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Big weight for Twinkletoe in GN Hurdle

Tallyho Twinkletoe’s task at a second Grand National Hurdle has been made tougher after he was given a 6kg increase on his winning weight of last year.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

McNeil holds on to lead in Vic title race

Despite an early winner at Moe, Daniel Stackhouse has been unable to eat into the lead of Jye McNeil in the Victorian jockeys’ premiership.

AAP Newswire