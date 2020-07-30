AAP Horse Racing

Sangria set to kick-start Snowdens’ season

By AAP Newswire

Peter and Paul Snowden. - AAP

1 of 1

Sydney's weather will determine the hand Peter and Paul Snowden play when the new racing season gets underway at Randwick with at least two of their team in doubt to run on a heavy track.

Randwick was rated in that range on Thursday and if conditions don't improve, Convinced and Napoleon Solo are unlikely to start.

That would leave consistent gelding Charretera and stakes winner Sangria to attempt to replicate the stable's feat of kick-starting a sparkling 2019-20 term with a winning double.

The Snowdens won the first two races at the corresponding meeting last year with Mandela and Misteed, and both Sangria and Charretera sit high in early markets for their respective assignments.

Sangria resumes in Saturday's ATC Thank You Stable Staff Handicap (1100m) following an experimental autumn in which she was tested at Group level.

Still raw, the filly struggled to match strides with the likes of Flit and Rubisaki but gave a glimpse of her promise with a stakes win in Melbourne.

"Physically she's stronger but mentally she has to get a lot out of what she did last time going away," Peter Snowden said.

"She won a stakes race at Flemington down the straight so it was a big learning curve for her last prep.

"We threw her in the deep end a couple of times in races, but I feel she will make a place for herself now she's turning four and there's some more black-type coming up for her."

Saturday's race shapes as an ideal campaign starting point for Sangria, who unusually for a Snowden-trained horse was given a barrier trial in the same week she is competing.

She won it comfortably for race jockey Tommy Berry and Snowden says the additional fitness is important for the horse.

"Her style of racing, she is just full-on so they gas out quick if they're not fit," Snowden said.

"I just gave her a soft trial but it was a really good trial. She towed Tommy the whole way and was keen to do more, so it's good to see and she's in good order."

Having finished third at all three runs this preparation, Charretera will tackle the ATC Thank You Owners Handicap (1400m) in search of an overdue win.

The gelding has not raced since doing his best work late in a leader-dominated race at Randwick on July 11 and has been placed in four of his five starts on heavy ground.

Latest articles

News

Face coverings mandatory in regional Victoria from Monday

ECHUCA residents are among regional Victoria who must wear a face covering when leaving their home from Monday. Premier Daniel Andrews made the announcement earlier today after the state recorded 723 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily total...

Brayden May
News

Peak medical body urges mask wearing in regional Victoria

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) is urging regional Victorians to wear a mask or face covering if they are unable to maintain a 1.5 m physical distance from others. While the Victorian Government has made it compulsory...

Madi Chwasta
News

Family devastated after fire tears through their Mooroopna home

The members of a Mooroopna family have been left without a roof over their heads after fire tore through their home on Monday afternoon. The Zammit family were forced to flee their Gange St home about 1.40pm on Monday, as flames quickly engulfed the...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Adkins taken to hospital after horror fall

Jockey Andrew Adkins has been transported to Westmead Hospital following a race fall at Rosehill which has claimed the life of his mount Hot ‘N’ Hazy.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Dettori, Enable hunting history at Ascot

Top mare Enable will have just three rivals in her quest for an historic third win in the Group One King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Bowman back to begin carnival build up

Star jockey Hugh Bowman has been booked to ride two pre-post favourites in his return from a revitalising winter break at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire