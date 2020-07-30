AAP Horse Racing

O’Brien-trained stars to gallop at Geelong

By AAP Newswire

Russian Camelot wins the South Australia Derby. - AAP

1 of 1

Melbourne Cup winner Vow And Declare and South Australian Derby winner Russian Camelot will add some star power at a winter meeting at Geelong when they head to the course for a gallop between races.

Trainer Danny O'Brien said the pair would work between races on Friday as part of their build-up towards the spring.

"We're taking Russian Camelot and Vow And Declare into Geelong races tomorrow and they'll have a gallop between races there," O'Brien told RSN927.

"And then we've got a set of trials at Flemington on the 10th of August where a lot of our spring horses will have their first little stretch of their legs then."

Both Russian Camelot and Vow And Declare are pencilled in to begin their spring preparations in the Group One Makybe Diva Stakes (1600m) at Flemington in September.

Latest articles

News

Face coverings mandatory in regional Victoria from Monday

ECHUCA residents are among regional Victoria who must wear a face covering when leaving their home from Monday. Premier Daniel Andrews made the announcement earlier today after the state recorded 723 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily total...

Brayden May
News

Peak medical body urges mask wearing in regional Victoria

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) is urging regional Victorians to wear a mask or face covering if they are unable to maintain a 1.5 m physical distance from others. While the Victorian Government has made it compulsory...

Madi Chwasta
News

Family devastated after fire tears through their Mooroopna home

The members of a Mooroopna family have been left without a roof over their heads after fire tore through their home on Monday afternoon. The Zammit family were forced to flee their Gange St home about 1.40pm on Monday, as flames quickly engulfed the...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Adkins taken to hospital after horror fall

Jockey Andrew Adkins has been transported to Westmead Hospital following a race fall at Rosehill which has claimed the life of his mount Hot ‘N’ Hazy.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Dettori, Enable hunting history at Ascot

Top mare Enable will have just three rivals in her quest for an historic third win in the Group One King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Bowman back to begin carnival build up

Star jockey Hugh Bowman has been booked to ride two pre-post favourites in his return from a revitalising winter break at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire