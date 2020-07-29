AAP Horse Racing

Trainers chase travel exemption for staff

By AAP Newswire

New Zealand trainer Andrew Forsman - AAP

1 of 1

New Zealand training partners Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman are keeping a close watch on the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia.

The pair is hoping to get travel exemptions for some staff members to head to Australia ahead of sending three of their horses across the Tasman for the upcoming spring carnival.

Quick Thinker, The Chosen One and True Enough have been earmarked for races in Australia and are progressing their preparations in New Zealand.

"The horses are coming up well, that is the main thing, and we have got some good options ahead of us," Forsman told the NZ Racing Desk.

"What path we take will be dictated to by the COVID situation over in Australia over the next two or three weeks.

"The thought is to get some staff members over there, but it is just working through the logistics of that.

"Once we have got that sorted we can make further plans."

The trainers are targeting November's Melbourne Cup with The Chosen One and Quick Thinker.

The Chosen One ran 17th in last year's Melbourne Cup behind Vow And Declare and hasn't raced since finishing second to Etah James in the Sydney Cup in April.

The stayer won a 1100m trial at Te Rapa on Tuesday.

"I thought it was a very gutsy effort to do what he did because he has still got heaps of improvement," Forsman said.

"He would have felt the pinch a little bit late, but it was great to see him come back."

Quick Thinker, who won the Australian Derby at Randwick in the autumn, finished rearwards in his trial but Forsman was not disheartened by the performance.

"He has come back in really good condition, probably too good of condition, and we are taking just a little bit longer to get the pudding off him," he said.

Forsman said True Enough was an underrated horse that the trainers hope might measure up to weight-for-age class in either Melbourne or Sydney.

"He is very genuine and just seems to be improving with age," Forsman said.

Latest articles

News

Woman faces court over Wunghnu fatal

A Katunga woman has faced court charged over a fatal collision in Wunghnu last year. Amberly Jane Hendy, 29, appeared in Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for a committal mention following the incident that occurred on September 6...

Liz Mellino
News

Police seek witnesses to power pole collision in Kialla

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a power blackout in Kialla earlier this month. Around 9 am on July 15 a truck collided with a power pole in Riverview Dve, causing a large power blackout in the area. Police confirmed the...

Liz Mellino
News

Bill Winters - A learner for life

Shepparton resident Bill Winters is celebrating 10 years in the passenger seat. He has seen his fair share of near misses, but the L2P Driver Mentor Program co-ordinator has managed to help hundreds of disadvantaged local youth get their licence...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Adkins taken to hospital after horror fall

Jockey Andrew Adkins has been transported to Westmead Hospital following a race fall at Rosehill which has claimed the life of his mount Hot ‘N’ Hazy.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Dettori, Enable hunting history at Ascot

Top mare Enable will have just three rivals in her quest for an historic third win in the Group One King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Former AFL coach trains Sandown winner

Frankie Two Angels has provided form AFL coach Denis Pagan with his first win as a trainer taking out the Ladbrokes Same Game Multi at Sandown.

AAP Newswire