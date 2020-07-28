Tallyho Twinkletoe headlines National noms

New Zealand jumper Tallyho Twinkletoe headlines entries for the Grand National Hurdle at Sandown.

Tallyho Twinkletoe won last year's Grand National Hurdle on his Australian debut and is one of nine nominations for Sunday's contest over 4200m.

Trained in New Zealand by Kevin Myers, Tallyho Twinkletoe is transferred to Patrick Payne when he crosses the Tasman for his Australian contests.

After winning last year's Grand National Hurdle, Tallyho Twinkletoe went on to claim the Grand National Steeplechase at Ballarat three weeks later.

Unbeaten in four start over jumps, including Warrnambool's Grand Annual Steeplechase in May, Ablaze is nominated to tackle Tallyho Twinkletoe in the Grand National Hurdle as is Gobstopper who won the Australian Hurdle at Sandown in May.

The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Ablaze is also among nominations for the Crisp Steeplechase, also over 4200m, and which is the traditional lead-up to the Grand National Steeplechase.

The Crisp Steeplechase has attracted 13 entries and like the Grand National Hurdle has had nominations extended until 10am on Wednesday with weights to be declared later that afternoon.