AAP Horse Racing

The Bostonian’s staff facing travel issues

By AAP Newswire

New Zealand trainer Tony Pike is unsure whether he will be able to continue training The Bostonian when the galloper embarks on a spring campaign in Sydney.

The multiple Group One winner is scheduled to fly to Sydney on August 17 and Pike is unsure whether he, or any of his staff, will be able to travel with the sprinter.

"At this stage there is no problems in getting the horses across, but with what has been happening in Victoria of late the Government has probably got a little bit edgy," Pike told RSN927.

"We had a meeting with one of the immigration experts over there (Australia) who was working with all the stud farms to get the shuttle stallions and grooms in for the breeding season.

"She was having a meeting with ministers so we are going to have a catch-up and see if we can progress it.

"At this stage she is hopeful that she can get us an exemption to get in, but time is of the essence.

"We are getting closer to the spring carnival and if, or when, we can get over is the million-dollar question at this point in time."

Pike said he would require some clarity by next week on whether he can send staff who will need to undergo two weeks quarantine in Australia to meet The Bostonian upon his arrival.

The trainer sees no reason why travel exemptions should not be granted and holds no concerns relating to the COVID-19 situation in Australia.

"Racing NSW and Victoria have handled things well over the last few months and I am sure if the staff that are over there follow those protocols and use common sense I don't think we should have any issues," Pike said.

Pike is looking forward to running The Bostonian first-up in Sydney in the Winx Stakes at Randwick on August 22, while also eyeing The Everest later in the campaign.

