AAP Horse Racing

New mark for Pike before spring campaign

By AAP Newswire

Perth jockey William Pike. - AAP

1 of 1

Champion Perth jockey William Pike wants to base himself in Melbourne for the spring to continue his association with a number of the west's leading horses.

But how that will be achieved during the current COVID-19 climate, Pike is unsure.

Pike on Saturday created an Australian riding record when he surpassed his previous highest tally, landing a 235th season winner.

It was a tense period for Pike chasing the record as he had banked on a trip to a country meeting last week to claim the mark.

"It was one of those days," Pike told RSN927.

"It was the perfect plan that we had but it didn't pan out so we just had to wait out a couple of more days."

Pike collected a double at Belmont on Saturday, both for Grant and Alana Williams carrying the pink and white colours of owner Bob Peters.

The jockey has forged a successful partnership with Peters, linking for many famous big race victories.

"I've been involved with him for a very long time now and we know what we expect from one another and how to go about it," Pike said.

"He doesn't put pressure on me and he leaves me alone to do my own thing."

Peters already has five of his leading horses in Victoria under Grant Williams' care for the spring after making a road trip from Western Australia.

Pike is looking forward to reuniting with Regal Power, a horse who provided the jockey with success in the Group One Railway Stakes and the All Star Mile.

"Hopefully Windstorm and a couple of others that have gone over with pretty big raps can handle the travel and take the next step," Pike said.

"The plan is to head over and try and win one of those big races.

"But the way things are and the way it (coronavirus) keeps flaring up and the rules are change every other day, how it's going to happen I'm a bit unsure at this stage."

Pike has eight rides at Wednesday's Belmont meeting in a bid to extend his 2019-2020 tally.

Latest articles

World

US closes consulate in Chengdu

The shutdown of the US consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu drew crowds of onlookers as police guarded the scene.

AAP Newswire
World

Hurricane Hanna pummels Texas coast

Hurricane Hanna has struck along the Texas coast, downing power lines, toppling part of the US-Mexico border wall and bringing torrential rains to the area.

AAP Newswire
World

Ardern coy on bumper Labour poll

Jacinda Ardern’s opponents have dismissed record polling numbers for her Labour party as “rogue”.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Nothdurft fractures jaw in trackwork fall

Queensland’s state and metropolitan jockey premiership leader Baylee Nothdurft has suffered a fractured jaw in a trackwork accident.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Adkins taken to hospital after horror fall

Jockey Andrew Adkins has been transported to Westmead Hospital following a race fall at Rosehill which has claimed the life of his mount Hot ‘N’ Hazy.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Hyeronimus found guilty of betting charges

Group One winning jockey Adam Hyeronimus has been found guilty of 30 of 31 charges in relation to betting, with a penalty still to be handed down.

AAP Newswire