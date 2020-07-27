AAP Horse Racing

Purton prepares for HK life after Moore

By AAP Newswire

Zac Purton. - AAP

1 of 1

Zac Purton believes he will have to fight harder than ever before if he is to successfully defend his Hong Kong champion jockey title next season.

The 37-year-old claimed the coveted crown for a fourth time after an intense season-long battle with his arch-rival Joao Moreira.

Though able to reflect fondly on another memorable campaign, the father of two, who ended the season with 147 winners, feels his task to remain at the top will be a challenge, with his key ally in recent seasons, veteran trainer John Moore, heading back to Australia.

He told PA: "It has always been competitive, but it will be very hard next season.

"With John Moore retiring, I'm going to need to hope I can fill that void and it might mean spreading my wings a little bit more.

"To be able to fight for the title you need good support and it will all depend where I get that support. I will be going out there and making sure I work hard for it.

"There is no doubt that Joao will come out hard next season. Both Karis Teetan and Vincent Ho have had good seasons as well. They seem to have plenty of support, so they could be challengers as well."

When it comes to challenging for leading riding honours in Hong Kong, the multiple Group One-winning rider will always be close to top of the list. However, even he was slightly surprised to win title No.4.

"I felt Joao had better support than I had and he was getting better rides than I was getting. I felt like the momentum was with him last season," Purton said.

"I just didn't feel this season that I had a stable behind me that was really flying and I didn't feel like I had the quality of rides needed to win a championship.

"But I grabbed the opportunities when I could and made the most of them. I think it probably was the hardest title I've won - but the one that has given me the most satisfaction."

With Moore heading back to Australia it leaves Purton with a gap to fill, something he hopes two-time Hong Kong champion trainer David Hayes can help with after announcing his return to the region following a 15-year absence.

"I think I've only ever ridden for David Hayes once in my career and he is a trainer I'm yet to really work with as he left Hong Kong before I arrived.

"He has been down at the track at Sha Tin in the mornings and I've been in conversation with him, although not on a one-to-one basis."

Latest articles

News

Kristy Farrow’s life was changed by trigeminal neuralgia and Bell’s palsy

Kialla’s Kristy Farrow will never smile again like she used to; a trademark smile that lit up a room. And she will never spend a day, even an hour, without enduring excruciating pain. It’s the type of pain that has resulted in her overarching...

Charmayne Allison
Lifestyle

My Pet: A tale of puppy love

When Sophie de Wys met Kellie McGrath, Poppi was part of the deal. The 24-year-old Shepparton woman said having the lovable Labrador in their lives had only strengthened their relationship.“I think you kind of see how one another reacts to...

Jessica Ball
News

Goulburn Valley Mobile Library returns to the road

The Goulburn Valley Libraries’ Mobile Library service is back in action again after being halted in March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Michael Von Güttner

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Nothdurft fractures jaw in trackwork fall

Queensland’s state and metropolitan jockey premiership leader Baylee Nothdurft has suffered a fractured jaw in a trackwork accident.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Adkins taken to hospital after horror fall

Jockey Andrew Adkins has been transported to Westmead Hospital following a race fall at Rosehill which has claimed the life of his mount Hot ‘N’ Hazy.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Hyeronimus found guilty of betting charges

Group One winning jockey Adam Hyeronimus has been found guilty of 30 of 31 charges in relation to betting, with a penalty still to be handed down.

AAP Newswire