Six take on Stradivarius in Goodwood Cup

Stradivarius will face Irish Derby winner Santiago as he attempts to win the Goodwood Cup for a fourth time.

John Gosden's chestnut looked imperious in winning a third Gold Cup at Ascot last month and will aim to keep hold of his title as the best stayer around.

However, he needs to give 15lb to Aidan O'Brien's Santiago, who like Stradivarius won the Queen's Vase at Ascot, but charted a different path by dropping back in trip to claim Classic glory.

Nayef Road, who chased home Stradivarius at Ascot, takes him on again for Mark Johnston.

Eagles By Day is a fascinating contender for David O'Meara.

He won on his first start for his new trainer at York last weekend, relishing the step up in trip, when beating Communique in a Group Three.

David Simcock's Spanish Mission has some smart form to his name but needs to find improvement on his most recent efforts while Who Dares Wins, winner of the Queen Alexandra, sports a first-time visor.

Jim Goldie's Euchen Glen completes the septet.

Speaking at Ascot on Sunday, Gosden said: "It is a big ask for Stradivarius to give 15lb over two miles. I think it is a really fascinating contest.

"We will see how the old boy feels about it. As long as he doesn't try to cover everything in the parade ring, we should get a good run out of him.

"Santiago looked pretty quick on his feet to me around here and I think he will handle it. Our fellow handles it."