AAP Horse Racing

Anderson duo to miss spring carnivals

By AAP Newswire

Ballistic Boy to focus on Magic Millions - AAP

1 of 1

Top Brisbane gallopers Ballistic Boy and Profit will bypass the southern spring carnivals to concentrate on the Gold Coast's Magic Millions in January.

Both had been in the early betting markets for some of the Group One races in Sydney and Melbourne but trainer Chris Anderson opted to stay put after monitoring the pair as they spell at Washpool Lodge.

"I suppose the spring was an option but when it boils down to it the Magic Millions is big money and we can give both horses a really good break," he said.

"They both had big winters because we had to keep changing the programs for both with the races being swapped about."

"Ballistic Boy will tackle the Magic Millions Cup (2400m) while Profit will be aimed at The Wave (1800m). Those are races which really suit," Anderson said.

There has been little between the stablemates, who are raced by the Think Big Stud.

"The fact they have won some good races is a credit to them because a few things have gone against them," Anderson said.

Meanwhile, leading Brisbane trainer Tony Gollan also hopes to have his full spring plans in place soon.

Top mare Outback Barbie is set to run over spring and top sprinter Zoustyle is also expected back.

Gollan added his main jockey Baylee Nothdurft is expected to miss six weeks after breaking his jaw in a trackwork fall on Wednesday.

"He had an operation during the week which has been successful," Gollan said.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Anderson duo to miss spring carnivals

Trainer Chris Anderson has opted to hold Ballistic Boy and Profit back from spring carnivals in Sydney and Melbourne to focus on the Magic Millions in January.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Mystery Shot makes it five on the trot

The Lindsay Smith-trained Mystery Shot has extended his winning streak to five with a tough on-pace performance at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Adkins taken to hospital after horror fall

Jockey Andrew Adkins has been transported to Westmead Hospital following a race fall at Rosehill which has claimed the life of his mount Hot ‘N’ Hazy.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Nothdurft fractures jaw in trackwork fall

Queensland’s state and metropolitan jockey premiership leader Baylee Nothdurft has suffered a fractured jaw in a trackwork accident.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Hyeronimus found guilty of betting charges

Group One winning jockey Adam Hyeronimus has been found guilty of 30 of 31 charges in relation to betting, with a penalty still to be handed down.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Adkins taken to hospital after horror fall

Jockey Andrew Adkins has been transported to Westmead Hospital following a race fall at Rosehill which has claimed the life of his mount Hot ‘N’ Hazy.

AAP Newswire