Mahamedeis outstays rivals at Caulfield

By AAP Newswire

Jumping transition on hold for Mahamedeis - AAP

Mahamedeis has delayed a jumping career for the short-term with an impressive staying performance at Caulfield.

The Nick Ryan-trained galloper took out Saturday's Laurelle Owens VOBIS Gold Stayers to go with a victory at the track in late May.

Ryan was contemplating sending Mahamedeis to race over jumps, but following Saturday's victory will now consider bigger, and rich, flat races during the spring.

The Bendigo Cup in October is a race that appeals to Ryan after Mahamedeis added another VOBIS Gold race to his record of nine wins from 36 starts.

Under the guidance of Rhys McLeod, Mahamedeis, the $2.60 favourite, scored by 2-1/4 lengths from Sasko ($6) with Double You Tee ($3.90) three-quarters-of-a-length away third.

Mahamedeis is a qualified jumper having completed two hurdle schools at Traralgon following his last start eighth at Caulfield over 2000m last month.

Ryan said Mahamedeis was showing plenty of promise over jumps in his trials, but still has a lot to learn.

"Tommy Sadler has been doing a lot of work on him and he's a very good jumper," Ryan said.

"He's still learning, he's still green, but he's got his ticket now.

"He's only five so he's a young horse but one day we'll see him there."

Ryan said Mahamedeis was a flag bearer for the stable after being a $24,000 yearling purchase by the trainer's stepfather Jeff Gordon and has now collected almost $830,000 in prize money.

"He's really flown the flag for me," Ryan said.

"I think he was in the first crop of horses that I bought and he's still racing so good.

"It's so great."

