Aqua Vite scores first win in two years

By AAP Newswire

Tough Gold Coast gelding Aqua Vite has capitalised on tailor made track conditions at Doomben to win his first race in more than two years.

Aqua Vite hadn't won since late March 2018, but he had displayed solid form on unfavourable tracks heading into Saturday's TAB Long May We Play Open Handicap (1600m).

Starting at the $3.30 favourite, Aqua Vite headed to the front from the outset and hit the line a 1/2-length clear of High Degree ($6.50) to record his first victory in 35 starts.

Trainer Scott Morrissey did not witness the long-awaited win, leaving his father John to give jockey Ryan Wiggins the race plan.

Wiggins said despite being taken on early by Prince of Tie he had been determined to follow instructions.

"Aqua Vite is a fit horse, he got ideal conditions with a wet track and he was able to lead," Wiggins said.

"Aqua Vite hadn't won for while but his form wasn't that bad. At his last start at Ipswich it took a long while for them to run him down on a dry track.

"It is pretty wet out there and that helps the leaders at this stage of the day."

Wiggins believed Aqua Vite, who has now won almost $400,000 in prize money, would likely target an open company 1600m or 1800m race in search of an eighth career win.

