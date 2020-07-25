AAP Horse Racing

Maiden city win for Fleet Dove at Doomben

By AAP Newswire

Feet Dove claims tight win at Doomben - AAP

1 of 1

Trainer Kelly Schweida cemented his new association with top breeder Basil Nolan when Fleet Dove won at Doomben.

In a driving four-way finish Fleet Dove ($6) beat Hancora Field ($21) by a head with a half-head to Kisukano ($2.05) in the QTIS Fillies 2Y0 Handicap (1200m).

Toorooloo ($3) was a further head back in fourth.

Fleet Dove has now won two of her three starts but Saturday's victory was her first in city company.

Schweida predicted a bright future for Fleet Dove once she stepped up in trip.

"She is by top sire Not A Single Doubt out of a very well-bred mare (Fleet Riane) so she has that going for her," Schweida said.

"Drawing barrier one was handy today so she could race up on the pace.

"She is my first horse for Basil Nolan so it is a bit of a kick along."

Nolan runs Raheen Stud where Fleet Dove will eventually head as a broodmare.

Kisukano was honest when going down narrowly on a wet track and is now likely to head to next month's Group Two Silver Shadow Stakes at Randwick.

Jackson Murphy felt his mount Hancora field did a great job on what was a testing wet track.

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Caulfield races preview

Here at Payney’s Punt, we have never been quite good at the much-loved board game Monopoly. But we may as well be titled kings of the game after our brilliant (or sheer luck) use of the ‘get out of jail free card’ in the last at...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Outside The Box: Weirdest sporting mascots

Sometimes when you reflect on certain parts of sporting culture, you’re left with one overwhelming thought — “why is this a thing?”. My favourite example of this is the idea of mascots; why do most sporting organisations get an...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

No has-Benn, Cobram-Yarroweyah United’s appoints new coach

International experience and genuine wicket-taking ability are two assets Cobram-Yarroweyah United can expect to get out of newly appointed captain-coach Liam Benn. Joining United last season from Nuneaton in England, Benn started life in the Murray...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Nothdurft fractures jaw in trackwork fall

Queensland’s state and metropolitan jockey premiership leader Baylee Nothdurft has suffered a fractured jaw in a trackwork accident.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Hyeronimus found guilty of betting charges

Group One winning jockey Adam Hyeronimus has been found guilty of 30 of 31 charges in relation to betting, with a penalty still to be handed down.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Former AFL coach trains Sandown winner

Frankie Two Angels has provided form AFL coach Denis Pagan with his first win as a trainer taking out the Ladbrokes Same Game Multi at Sandown.

AAP Newswire