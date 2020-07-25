AAP Horse Racing

Ross reveals secret to wet track success

By AAP Newswire

Mishani Fraudster claims wet track victory at Doomben - AAP

Trainer Les Ross has finally revealed his secret to getting horses which handle wet tracks after Mishani Fraudster won at Doomben.

Mishani Fraudster was backed in from $5.50 to $3.10 before leading all the way to beat Master Red ($9) by three-quarters of a length in the QTIS Colts & Geldings 2YO Handicap (1200m) on Saturday.

Criminal Defence ($18) ran on well to finish third 1-1/4 lengths further back.

Mishani Fraudster's betting market moved when heavy morning rain saw the track down graded to heavy.

The victory ensured Ross finishes as the leading trainer of QTIS two-year olds in Queensland this season.

Ross has built up a reputation as an astute trainer of young horses and also for recording winners on wet tracks.

"People often ask me why most of my horses can handle wet tracks," Ross said.

"I tell them it is a secret but really it is because I work them hail, rain or shine."

"A lot of trainers don't like training their on horses on wet tracks because they have expensive price tags. It's one benefit of having cheap horses."

Ross believed Mishani Fraudster would go on to be his best three-year-old next season.

"I will have a lot of new season two-year-olds and a good crop of three- year-olds so things are looking good," he said.

Trainer Jon Walk added Master Red would be even better on a dry track.

