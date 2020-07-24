AAP Horse Racing

Schweida hopes to land a Doomben treble

By AAP Newswire

Trainer Kelly Schweida - AAP

1 of 1

In-form trainer Kelly Schweida will rely on two rising stars and a stable stalwart to end his racing season on a high at Doomben.

He has been hooking plenty of fish on his annual trip to Queensland's gulf region in the state's far north, and hopes his luck continues on Saturday.

Schweida is the Mr Consistency of Brisbane racing and will again finish among Queensland's top five metropolitan trainers when the season closes on Wednesday.

He has again recorded more than 50 (56) overall winners including 34 in the city.

Schweida will saddle promising two-year-olds Acrobatic in the Welcome Back to BRC QTIS Colts & Geldings Handicap (1200m) and Fleet Dove in the Quincy QTIS 2YO Handicap over the same trip.

He also has last-start winner Prince of Tie in the TAB Long May We Play Open Handicap (1600m) but it could be rising nine-year-old Outraged who could give Schweida cause for celebration after the race.

Outraged is aiming to win his first race in six years over a distance of less than 1800m.

The gelding won his maiden over 1200m in August 2014 and a Class 2 at 1600m later that year.

Outraged has subsequently won nine races at distances between 2000m and 2400m including the 2016 Townsville Cup.

Schweida put blinkers on Outraged in the Listed Glasshouse Handicap (1400m) two weeks ago and the gelding ran an encouraging fifth.

"He swept around them and loomed up but eventually they were a bit slick for him at 1400," Schweida said.

"We will leave the blinkers on for this run."

Schweida said Prince of Tie had earned his chance in open company.

"He is one of those horses who always tries and he was strong at the end of 1400 when winning at the Sunshine Coast," he said.

He added Acrobatic and Fleet Dove were showing plenty of potential.

"Acrobatic is a Snitzel horse and he was an impressive winner at the midweeks," Schweida said.

"I don't see why he wouldn't be up to a Saturday two-year-old race.

"Fleet Dove also has breeding on her side being by Not A Single Doubt.

"Basil Nolan (breeder) and his family race her and a Saturday win will boost her for a later stud career. She might make a nice distance horse a bit later."

Latest articles

News

We Go Together: Connect GV’s Dean and Dallas make a strong team

Shepparton’s Dean Pritchett met supported employee Dallas McGraw three years ago when he joined Connect GV as a supported employment officer. A wiz on the whipper snipper, Dallas has quickly cemented himself of one of Dean’s star employees &mdash...

Charmayne Allison
News

Local wineries cop “flawed” warning label

Wineries across the region have been slapped with a new mandatory pregnancy warning label which the wine industry says could spell financial ruin for winemakers across regional Victoria. Last Friday, a ministerial council supported a new red, white...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Turning e-waste into gold

Fixing tools is a big part of any professional gardener’s job. From whipper snippers, to electric shears and leaf blowers Tatura’s Troy Beecroft has taken apart and fixed them all, mainly out of necessity but also because he just doesn’t like...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Nothdurft fractures jaw in trackwork fall

Queensland’s state and metropolitan jockey premiership leader Baylee Nothdurft has suffered a fractured jaw in a trackwork accident.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Former AFL coach trains Sandown winner

Frankie Two Angels has provided form AFL coach Denis Pagan with his first win as a trainer taking out the Ladbrokes Same Game Multi at Sandown.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Hyeronimus found guilty of betting charges

Group One winning jockey Adam Hyeronimus has been found guilty of 30 of 31 charges in relation to betting, with a penalty still to be handed down.

AAP Newswire