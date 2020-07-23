AAP Horse Racing

RV announces whip breach penalty guideline

By AAP Newswire

New whip guidelines for Victorian flat races - AAP

1 of 1

To avoid confusion over national whip rule breaches, Racing Victoria has announced new penalty guidelines for flat races.

Developed in consultation with the Victorian Jockeys' Association, the guidelines come into effect at the start of the new racing season on August 1 and set out the penalties that can be imposed by stewards.

While minimums have been implemented, the final penalties will remain at the discretion of stewards.

Higher fines and possibly lengthier suspensions may be imposed in Group or feature races, while penalties may also increase if a rider has a poor record.

Jamie Stier, RV's head of Integrity Services, said breaches of the whip rule had garnered much debate in recent times.

"It is important to note these guidelines reflect the minimum starting point for considerations on penalties to be imposed and the stewards will ultimately deliver penalties they feel are appropriate in all the circumstances to encourage compliance to the rules," Stier said.

The whip rule permits five strikes before the 100m mark and then unlimited use to the winning post.

A fine will be imposed for one strike over before a seven meeting suspension and a fine comes in for two strikes over, increasing to a 15 meeting ban and fine for 10 strikes over.

However, stewards will consider a different range of penalties if the strikes in total are less than 15, starting with a fine for four strikes over, and less than 12 in total, before adding a suspension if the rider is four over and between 13 and 15 in all.

Latest articles

News

Deakin Reserve now managed by user groups

A lack of community interest has led to the Deakin Reserve Advisory Committee formally being dissolved and will now be run by a forum of its user groups. Two advertising attempts by Greater Shepparton City Council to recruit new members failed to...

James Bennett
News

Shepparton’s real-life ghostbuster

Unidentified noises, appliances mysteriously turning on and off, doors opening and closing ... Sounds like elements of a spooky movie plot, but for one Shepparton man, investigating these and other unexplained events is all in a day’s work.

Sharon Wright
News

Young children the focus of new council plan

A six-year plan with the aim of improving learning, health and wellbeing for young children has been created by Greater Shepparton City Council.

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Nothdurft fractures jaw in trackwork fall

Queensland’s state and metropolitan jockey premiership leader Baylee Nothdurft has suffered a fractured jaw in a trackwork accident.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Hyeronimus found guilty of betting charges

Group One winning jockey Adam Hyeronimus has been found guilty of 30 of 31 charges in relation to betting, with a penalty still to be handed down.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Former AFL coach trains Sandown winner

Frankie Two Angels has provided form AFL coach Denis Pagan with his first win as a trainer taking out the Ladbrokes Same Game Multi at Sandown.

AAP Newswire