Waller sticks with senior hoop for Gresham

By AAP Newswire

Experienced jockey Ryan Maloney

Champion trainer Chris Waller has resisted the temptation to use an apprentice by calling on senior rider Ryan Maloney to coax Gresham back to winning form at Doomben.

Gresham has paid the price at the weights for his consistency and has been allocated 60kg for Saturday's TAB Long May We Play Open Handicap (1600m).

Apprentice Nick Keal won on Gresham at the Gold Coast in May but senior riders have had the mount in his three subsequent runs.

Maloney is one of several riders Waller uses, though it will be his first ride on Gresham.

Waller's Gold Coast manager Paul Shailer said Maloney was an ideal rider for Gresham, who needed a strong hand.

"Gresham is back to his most successful distance and it isn't the strongest open handicap," he said.

Gresham has been a consistent galloper winning six times and being minor placed on 21 occasions.

"He hasn't had much luck in some of his races or his win rate would be better," Shailer added.

Gresham has only been to Doomben once when he finished last on a heavy track so Shailer will keep a close eye on the weather with rain predicted to continue into Saturday.

Gresham is raced by a Star Thoroughbreds syndicate who have had another successful season with Waller in Queensland, with Mantelli providing their latest win at Eagle Farm on Wednesday.

