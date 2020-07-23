AAP Horse Racing

Brando ready for starring role at Doomben

Owner and breeder Neville Bell is hoping his gelding Brando can take a major step at Doomben towards replacing the recently retired Tarzan as his best horse.

The winner of 16 races, Tarzan had a cult following thanks to his well-known name and prowess on the track.

Trainer Stuart Kendrick announced that Tarzan has run his last race after he was well beaten in the Eye Liner Stakes at Ipswich last Saturday.

"His last two runs have shown us he just isn't interested in racing any more," Kendrick said.

"Tarzan has won more than $500,000 so he owes us nothing. We have found a good home for him so he can enjoy retirement."

Meanwhile, it may have taken longer than expected but Bell's hopes of owning a good stayer with Brando look to be on track.

Brando, who is trained by Tony Haydon, will be chasing back-to-back wins in the BRC Membership Handicap (2000m) on Saturday.

Bell has had a lot of success with stayers, Caulfield Cup winner Sky Heights was a standout for the Brisbane Racing Club chairman.

He is one of the few breeders in Queensland to target stayers and Bell still has fond memories of his mare Candice, who raced a decade ago.

"She had a bit of a following because she was raced on lease by some of Brisbane's best known lawyers," Bell said.

After her retirement Candice was sent to sire Desert King, whose most famous offspring is three-time Melbourne Cup winner Makybe Diva.

Candice and Desert King produced Brando who showed ability as a two-year-old by being placed in good Saturday company.

Brando was sent to Victoria where he won a Mornington maiden over 2000m, but a series of setbacks saw him return to Queensland with Caloundra-based Haydon.

The gelding's last-start win at Eagle Farm showcased Brando's toughness as he sat four deep at stages before prevailing over 1800m.

"Neville and (wife) Mary have been patient with Brando but he overcame difficulties to win last start and he is racing well," Haydon said.

