AAP Horse Racing

Face masks compulsory on Vic race tracks

By AAP Newswire

Face masks mandatory at Victorian racecourses - AAP

1 of 1

Jockeys have been given the opportunity to abandon their face masks while competing in a race, but like other industry participants will be required to wear one at all other times.

Face masks became mandatory on Victorian racecourses from Thursday to protect industry staff, participants and the wider community.

Racing Victoria has ordered customised face masks for the jockey ranks, however they will not be available until Saturday week.

The customised face masks will allow riders to pull them down in the starting stalls and back up following their race should the jockey not wish to wear it while competing.

Under the interim measures starting Saturday, jockeys will be required to wear a face mask at all times whilst on-course, except when on horseback.

Jockeys and track riders at training centres and licensed premises in areas in which Stage 3 restrictions are in place are not required to wear a face mask whilst on horseback, however they are required to wear one while on the ground.

RV chief executive Giles Thompson said protocols were continually being reviewed to ensure they are best placed to allow for the safe continuation of Victorian racing.

"Changes to our protocols around face masks take into consideration the latest government directives and to ensure we take all responsible measures to minimise the risk of a COVID-19 case or cluster given the increased community transmission within the state," Thompson said.

Latest articles

News

Young children the focus of new council plan

A six-year plan with the aim of improving learning, health and wellbeing for young children has been created by Greater Shepparton City Council. Best Start Early Years Plan 2020-2025 is targeted at children aged zero to six years and has five key...

James Bennett
News

Indigenous COVID-19 response success

Indigenous communities have seen much lower COVID-19 infection rates than non-indigenous communities, according to health experts across Australia. At a webinar hosted by the Australia Institute last month, 2003 Australian of the Year and...

John Lewis
News

Working for Victoria jobs boost

Five new jobs will be created in Shepparton and Mooroopna through Victorian Government funding aimed at supporting unemployed people through the coronavirus pandemic. The Brotherhood of St Laurence Work and Learning Centre in Mooroopna and the...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Nothdurft fractures jaw in trackwork fall

Queensland’s state and metropolitan jockey premiership leader Baylee Nothdurft has suffered a fractured jaw in a trackwork accident.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Hyeronimus found guilty of betting charges

Group One winning jockey Adam Hyeronimus has been found guilty of 30 of 31 charges in relation to betting, with a penalty still to be handed down.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Former AFL coach trains Sandown winner

Frankie Two Angels has provided form AFL coach Denis Pagan with his first win as a trainer taking out the Ladbrokes Same Game Multi at Sandown.

AAP Newswire