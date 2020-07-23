AAP Horse Racing

Eduardo showing right signs for new stable

By AAP Newswire

Eduardo is poised to make his debut for new trainer Joe Pride - AAP

1 of 1

Joe Pride has a theory around the longevity of thoroughbreds and by his calculations, Eduardo is a spring chicken despite rising seven.

Group One placed in the 2019 Oakleigh Plate, Eduardo recently joined Pride's team and will make his debut for the stable in the July Sprint (1100m) at Rosehill on Saturday.

It will be just his 13th start, a light workload for a six-year-old and something Pride hopes will add years to Eduardo's career.

"You've got a certain amount of starts in a horse," Pride said.

"You diminish the amount of starts you're going to get out of it by racing it early and if you don't start until later on, then when they are six they're really only four or five in wear and tear terms.

"He is a young six."

Pride is seeing evidence of his theory on the training track.

Although diminutive in stature for a sprinter, Eduardo is naturally athletic and his body language has Pride convinced the horse's zest for racing remains strong.

The gelding cruised around Warwick Farm to win a recent barrier trial and Pride has seen a similar attitude in his work.

"He looks like he's running for fun," Pride said.

"He is enjoying it, his ears are pricked, it's a bit of a game for him and generally when they trial like that they race well."

The July Sprint has attracted a select field led by Newcastle Newmarket winner Special Reward, who is resuming, and Godolphin's Roheryn, a dynamic first-up winner.

Despite the quality of opposition, Pride expects Eduardo to hold his own and hopes the race can be a carnival starting point towards features such as next month's Group Two Missile Stakes.

"I will be disappointed if I don't see him run well because everything is adding up to a good performance," Pride said.

"It's a way to line him up and hopefully launch him into the spring."

Another recent recruit, Minted, will also make his metropolitan debut for the stable in the final race.

The three-year-old lumped a big weight to score at Newcastle and Pride said he had continued to improve.

"His win at Newcastle was that of a horse with considerable upside," Pride said.

"He got back and reeled them in with 61 on his back and he's only a little bloke."

Latest articles

National

Aged home, schools shut as NSW cases rise

Ashfield Baptist Homes in Sydney’s inner west has closed to visitors, while two NSW Hunter schools and a childcare centre will be deep cleaned.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus drives net debt to a record $677.1b

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has revealed net debt will hit a record $677.1 billion at the end of 2020/21, more than a third of the economy’s size.

AAP Newswire
National

Facebook contributes to child torture: AFP

The AFP commissioner says encrypted messaging on social media is contributing to the rape of children as he tells Australians to be more enraged by the issue.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Nothdurft fractures jaw in trackwork fall

Queensland’s state and metropolitan jockey premiership leader Baylee Nothdurft has suffered a fractured jaw in a trackwork accident.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Hyeronimus found guilty of betting charges

Group One winning jockey Adam Hyeronimus has been found guilty of 30 of 31 charges in relation to betting, with a penalty still to be handed down.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Former AFL coach trains Sandown winner

Frankie Two Angels has provided form AFL coach Denis Pagan with his first win as a trainer taking out the Ladbrokes Same Game Multi at Sandown.

AAP Newswire