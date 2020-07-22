AAP Horse Racing

Nothdurft fractures jaw in trackwork fall

By AAP Newswire

Queensland's leading jockey Baylee Nothdurft - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland's leading jockey has suffered a season-ending injury after a fall during trackwork.

Baylee Nothdurft, who tops the state title on 108-1/2 winners and metropolitan premiership on 77-1/2 victories, fractured his jaw after he was thrown from a horse on Wednesday.

Nothdurft, who is assured of becoming the first apprentice to complete the premiership double since Zac Purton in 2003, sustained the injury when the horse stood on his face.

After being treated at the track Nothdurft was taken to hospital for further examination.

Queensland Jockeys Association president Glen Prentice said he had spoken with Nothdurft who was in good spirits.

"He is in the Royal Brisbane hospital and it has been confirmed he has a broken jaw." he said.

Nothdurft's master, Brisbane trainer Tony Gollan, thought the 21-year-old who "played an major role in our success this season" would need an operation to mend the break.

"He will miss some weeks and the start to the new season," Gollan said.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton business says JobKeeper extension is ‘bloody terrific’

Shepparton hospitality businesses have welcomed the extension of the Federal Government’s JobKeeper payment, labelling the news “bloody terrific”. On Tuesday the government announced the JobKeeper payment will be extended to March 2021 under new...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Shepparton police officers test negative to COVID-19

Sixteen Shepparton police officers who are currently in self-quarantine have all tested negative for COVID-19.

Liz Mellino
News

Lemnos mask maker swamped but poised to deliver more masks

Lemnos mask maker Med-Con is working 24/7 pumping out masks for the nation, but cannot physically make any more at the moment despite a spike in demand.

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Pennino to tackle Listed Eye Liner Stakes

A better barrier draw prompted trainer Darryl Hansen to run Pennino in the Eye Liner Stakes instead of the Gai Waterhouse Classic.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Hyeronimus found guilty of betting charges

Group One winning jockey Adam Hyeronimus has been found guilty of 30 of 31 charges in relation to betting, with a penalty still to be handed down.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Dual Group 1 winner Scales Of Justice dies

Dual Group One-winning gelding Scales Of Justice, a winner of 12 of his 30 starts, has died.

AAP Newswire