Nothdurft fractures jaw in trackwork fall

Queensland's leading jockey has suffered a season-ending injury after a fall during trackwork.

Baylee Nothdurft, who tops the state title on 108-1/2 winners and metropolitan premiership on 77-1/2 victories, fractured his jaw after he was thrown from a horse on Wednesday.

Nothdurft, who is assured of becoming the first apprentice to complete the premiership double since Zac Purton in 2003, sustained the injury when the horse stood on his face.

After being treated at the track Nothdurft was taken to hospital for further examination.

Queensland Jockeys Association president Glen Prentice said he had spoken with Nothdurft who was in good spirits.

"He is in the Royal Brisbane hospital and it has been confirmed he has a broken jaw." he said.

Nothdurft's master, Brisbane trainer Tony Gollan, thought the 21-year-old who "played an major role in our success this season" would need an operation to mend the break.

"He will miss some weeks and the start to the new season," Gollan said.