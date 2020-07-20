AAP Horse Racing

Streets Of Avalon entered for Bletchingly

By AAP Newswire

Ben Melham rides Streets of Avalon to victory in the Futurity Stakes - AAP

1 of 1

Streets Of Avalon is scheduled to begin his latest campaign in the Bletchingly Stakes at Caulfield on a path to Group One targets at the same track later in his preparation.

The five-year-old became a Group One winner with an upset victory in the Futurity Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield last preparation and trainer Shane Nichols is now aiming the gelding at more feature races over his pet distance.

Nichols says Streets Of Avalon is scheduled to resume in Saturday's Group Three Bletchingly (1200m) so long as the track is not too wet, and the Mornington trainer believes the gelding has had a faultless build-up in his latest campaign.

"He thrives on the environment here and the work rider who rode him all of last preparation seems to think he's going as good as ever," Nichols said.

"He's been a horse who has been able to improve every preparation over a long period of time which is not easy for horses to do."

Streets Of Avalon, a winner of eight of his 44 starts, was given an easy time in a Mornington jump-out last week and Nichols said he was suitably fit for his return but would improve on whatever he did first-up on Saturday.

"It will be three weeks to his next assignment so he's not ripped up by any stretch of the imagination," Nichols said.

"He'll be forward enough so the run doesn't hurt him but he'll take benefit from it.

"He'll acquit himself OK but he's not at his peak."

Next month's Group Two PB Lawrence Stakes and Group One Memsie Stakes, and the Group One Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes in September are Streets Of Avalon's main targets because they are over the Caulfield 1400m.

"This horse can break one minute 22 seconds for 1400 metres and going into those Group Ones, if you can run that quick you're going to finish in the forward few in a lot of them," he said.

"We've just got to get him to replicate that standard and he's going to be competitive in a lot of races during this spring."

Streets Of Avalon is the highest-rated horse among the 14 nominations for the Bletchingly, with recent Sir John Monash Stakes winner Jungle Edge and runner-up Viridine also among the entries.

Latest articles

News

“Border bubble” bursts as NSW Government announces strict new border zone

The NSW Government has established a strict new border zone which comes into force at 12.01 am on Wednesday, July 22. Residents of Cobram, Cobram East, Barooga, Tocumwal, Yarrawonga and Mulwala can cross the closed Victoria-NSW border by...

Cobram Courier
News

Cobram-Barooga “border bubble” much smaller than first thought

Do you know if you’re inside the “border bubble”? The catch-phrase term “border bubble” is used to describe the area of leeway the NSW Government is giving to Murray River residents while the Victoria-NSW border remains...

Daneka Hill
News

Curly canine Coco brings calm to Cobram classrooms

School dog Coco takes her job seriously. Not even COVID-19 restrictions could keep the curly canine away from her adoring students at Cobram’s St Joseph’s Primary School. Deputy principal and Coco’s owner Sarah Iddles said during...

Daneka Hill

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Mystic Journey entered for Devonport trial

Group One winner Mystic Journey is entered for an 800m barrier trial on the Devonport synthetic track as she continues preparations towards her race return.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Pennino to tackle Listed Eye Liner Stakes

A better barrier draw prompted trainer Darryl Hansen to run Pennino in the Eye Liner Stakes instead of the Gai Waterhouse Classic.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Calypso can Reign in Williams title bid

Trainer David Jolly believes Calypso Reign is racing well enough to measure up in his first Melbourne appearance at Flemington against his own age over 1200m.

AAP Newswire