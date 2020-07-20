AAP Horse Racing

Instant Celebrity on Thousand Guineas path

By AAP Newswire

Trainer Phillip Stokes - AAP

1 of 1

Trainer Phillip Stokes has pencilled in a spring program towards the Group One Thousand Guineas for unbeaten Instant Celebrity after the filly's impressive win in the Listed Oaklands Plate in Adelaide.

Instant Celebrity sprinted quickly from back in the field to pass her rivals in the straight in Saturday's Oaklands Plate (1400m) at Morphettville, winning by three-quarters of a length.

It was her second win from as many starts and she is now high up in an early market for the Group One Thousand Guineas at Caulfield in October.

Blue Diamond Stakes placegetter Personal heads the TAB fixed odds market for the Thousand Guineas at $8, with Instant Celebrity and the Chris Waller-trained Sweet Embrace Stakes winner Hungry Heart on the second line of betting at $11.

Stokes, who is based in Victoria but also has an Adelaide stable, is giving Instant Celebrity a short break after Saturday's win before turning attention to the Melbourne spring.

"She couldn't have been any more impressive," Stokes said.

"Especially to do that around the Morphettville Parks track, which is very hard to do.

"She's obviously got a serious turn of foot and the team in Adelaide have done a fantastic job with her.

"She'll have a short freshen-up now and she'll go to the Cap D'Antibes Stakes at Flemington.

"You'll see her there and then hopefully the Prelude and the Guineas."

The Listed Cap D'Antibes (1100m) for three-year-old fillies is on September 12 and was won by Instant Celebrity's dam, Celebrity Girl, in 2011.

The Group Two Thousand Guineas Prelude (1400m) is on September 26 and the Thousand Guineas (1600m) for three-year-old fillies is on October 10, both at Caulfield.

Latest articles

Livestock

Twenty-year low for yardings at Bendigo sheep and lamb sale

The lowest yarding in at least 20 years was recorded at the Bendigo sheep and lamb sale on July 13. The total yarding was 2634, made up of 2210 lambs and just 424 sheep. Overall, the total yarding dropped by 7966 compared to the July 6 sale. Bendigo...

Rodney Woods
Livestock

Lamb slaughter down as producers rebuild flocks

A recovery in the national sheep flock is under way, with producers in key regions in a position to consider increasing flock numbers. According to Meat & Livestock Australia’s 2020 Sheep Industry Projections June update, the shift is due...

Country News
Livestock

DNA, drones and virtual reality to tackle biosecurity risks

A range of new projects are being funded by the Federal Government to strengthen the nation’s biosecurity system. DNA fingerprinting for imported dogs, virtual reality training for officers and drones to manage feral pigs are among the...

Country News

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Mystic Journey entered for Devonport trial

Group One winner Mystic Journey is entered for an 800m barrier trial on the Devonport synthetic track as she continues preparations towards her race return.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Pennino to tackle Listed Eye Liner Stakes

A better barrier draw prompted trainer Darryl Hansen to run Pennino in the Eye Liner Stakes instead of the Gai Waterhouse Classic.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Calypso can Reign in Williams title bid

Trainer David Jolly believes Calypso Reign is racing well enough to measure up in his first Melbourne appearance at Flemington against his own age over 1200m.

AAP Newswire