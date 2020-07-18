AAP Horse Racing

Sherry winless as Spaceboy does it again

By AAP Newswire

Spaceboy wins at Randwick. - AAP

1 of 1

There was no warm welcome to Sydney racing for new kid on the block Tom Sherry, who had his best chance for a win scuttled by some competitive riding.

After kicking off his first metropolitan meeting with a second aboard the David Payne-trained Bazooka, Sherry's next two rides were unable to figure.

But the Irishman appeared set for a perfect start to his Sydney career when Black Magnum, who was full of running, surged up behind the leaders in Saturday's TAB Live Vision Handicap (1000m) at Randwick and attempted to squeeze through an emerging gap between them.

Unfortunately for Sherry, the opening did not eventuate and he was forced to check off heels, Black Magnum unable to be fully tested to finish fourth to Spaceboy.

Stewards questioned the three jockeys involved in the incident but found neither winning rider Kathy O'Hara nor apprentice Louise Day at fault.

"It was a pretty narrow run," chief steward Marc van Gestel told Sherry

"You needed everything to go right to get the run at the right time."

Newnham has nursed Sherry's Australian career, starting him on the country circuit before the talented young rider progressed to the provincials where he has been riding in fine form.

Saturday's winter meeting on the Kensington track was Sherry's first foray to town and one he won't forget.

O'Hara was all smiles after guiding Spaceboy to his third successive win saying the three-year-old toughed it out after finding himself in front a long way from home.

Trainer Gary Portelli feared the late-charging Prairie Fire had nabbed his horse on the line and was relieved when Spaceboy clung to victory.

"He has been a work in progress for us and I think you will see him potentially go on to bigger and better things as he matures," Portelli said.

Latest articles

News

Corowa Show cancelled

It was the last remaining show in the district not to cancel but the hard-working local committee unfortunately has to make the difficult decision last week to also cancel the 2020 Corowa Show in light of current COVID-19 restrictions. The Corowa P...

Robert Muir
News

Options for water management

For the first time in living memory, community leaders across the drought-ravaged Murray and southern Riverina region have united to develop a position on water, intended to show government a way to provide future water security for the region...

Corowa Free Press
News

Happy milestone birthdays!

Last Thursday marked a very special day for Lesley Hanrahan who celebrated her 90th Birthday. Lesley grew up in Daysdale and moved to Corowa around 20 years ago. “It’s an achievement to get to 90. It would be really lovely if I won the lotto...

Adrienne Hartnett

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Retiring Griffin in 10th Gold Coast title

Dan Griffin has ridden a treble to ensure he will retire with a record 10 Gold Coast jockey premierships.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Mystic Journey entered for Devonport trial

Group One winner Mystic Journey is entered for an 800m barrier trial on the Devonport synthetic track as she continues preparations towards her race return.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Purton wins fourth Hong Kong premiership

Zac Purton has clinched his fourth Hong Kong jockeys’ premiership with one meeting still remaining in the 2019-20 season.

AAP Newswire