AAP Horse Racing

Nugent steers El Questro to Flemington win

By AAP Newswire

Trainer Allison Sheehan. - AAP

1 of 1

Apprentice Teo Nugent has taken out the Rising Stars Final at Flemington aboard six-year-old mare El Questro, who has provided trainer Allison Sheehan with the thrill of her first Flemington winner.

Despite winning Saturday's race which was restricted to apprentice riders only, Nugent finished second in the Rising Stars Series which comprises more than 20 apprentices-only races around Victoria during the season in which the riders earn points for top-five finishes.

Nugent earned 12 points for his win on El Questro in the Final but Campbell Rawiller had gone into the event with an unassailable 16-point lead.

Rawiller finished second aboard the Grahame Begg-trained Beauty Bolt in Saturday's race, notching another six points to finish 10 ahead of Nugent in the overall points standings.

Rawiller, son of prominent Sydney jockey Nash Rawiller, won four of the heats during the Rising Stars Series in his first season of race riding.

"It's been a competitive series all season, really," Nugent said.

"We've been running second for quite a long time and it's good to pinch a winner. I understand that it is Allison's first winner here at headquarters so even more special."

El Questro had finished second twice last winter at Flemington, including a narrow defeat in the Leilani Series Final and in the corresponding race to Saturday's, then had an extended break after that preparation.

In her fourth Flemington appearance of this campaign, El Questro ($6) strode clear in the straight in the 1400m benchmark-90 event for fillies and mares to score by three lengths, with Beauty Bolt ($5.50) running home into second.

Sheehan bred and also part-owns El Questro who took her overall record to five wins from 25 starts.

"She pulled up a bit distressed and out of sorts post race last time (after Leilani Series Final)," Sheehan said.

"We were really worried but she bounced back quickly and I couldn't find a reason not to come here today.

"We've ticked all the boxes this week and I'm just really happy."

Latest articles

News

Corowa Show cancelled

It was the last remaining show in the district not to cancel but the hard-working local committee unfortunately has to make the difficult decision last week to also cancel the 2020 Corowa Show in light of current COVID-19 restrictions. The Corowa P...

Robert Muir
News

Options for water management

For the first time in living memory, community leaders across the drought-ravaged Murray and southern Riverina region have united to develop a position on water, intended to show government a way to provide future water security for the region...

Corowa Free Press
News

Happy milestone birthdays!

Last Thursday marked a very special day for Lesley Hanrahan who celebrated her 90th Birthday. Lesley grew up in Daysdale and moved to Corowa around 20 years ago. “It’s an achievement to get to 90. It would be really lovely if I won the lotto...

Adrienne Hartnett

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Retiring Griffin in 10th Gold Coast title

Dan Griffin has ridden a treble to ensure he will retire with a record 10 Gold Coast jockey premierships.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Mystic Journey entered for Devonport trial

Group One winner Mystic Journey is entered for an 800m barrier trial on the Devonport synthetic track as she continues preparations towards her race return.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Purton wins fourth Hong Kong premiership

Zac Purton has clinched his fourth Hong Kong jockeys’ premiership with one meeting still remaining in the 2019-20 season.

AAP Newswire