AAP Horse Racing

Derby prospect Alcyone wins Byerley Hcp

By AAP Newswire

Alcyone wins at Flemington. - AAP

1 of 1

Well-bred colt Alcyone has broken his maiden and secured a ballot exemption into this year's Victoria Derby with victory in the Byerley Handicap at Flemington.

By stallion Teofilo out of 2009 Queensland Oaks winner Purple, Alcyone was sent out the $1.95 favourite in Saturday's 1800m race which provided a staying test for late-season two-year-olds.

Alycone had finished runner-up in two of his first three starts, including the Listed Taj Rossi Series Final (1600m) at Flemington earlier this month, but was able to go one better on Saturday in defeating Johnny Get Angry by three-quarters of a length.

Shadow Prey was a long neck away third.

Alcyone and the Denis Pagan-trained Johnny Get Angry had filled the minor placings in the Taj Rossi Series Final behind unbeaten Cherry Tortoni who is the current favourite for the Victoria Derby (2500m) for three-year-olds at Flemington this spring at $8 with TAB fixed odds.

The James Cummings-trained Alcyone was second favourite for the Derby at $9 after Saturday's win.

"He's a little bit on the green side still, we saw that late in the race, but he was good enough to get the win," Cummings's Melbourne stable representative, Sean Keogh, said.

"I think we're dealing with a big, raw colt at the moment who is well-bred to mature into a nice three-year-old as he's going forward."

Alcyone sat one out and one back in the field of eight before looming up three wide and hitting the front early in the home straight.

He rolled in towards the rail after hitting the front and even though Johnny Get Angry got within three-quarters of a length, jockey John Allen said he felt Alcyone still had a bit up his sleeve if seriously challenged.

"He travelled well," Allen said.

"I had the front two covered and I didn't want to get to the front too soon because he's a bit lairy and he just had a look around when he got there.

"I felt he waited for them a bit and even though he didn't win by a big margin, I felt like I had a bit left, to be honest."

Latest articles

News

Johnno’s Run participants forge their own paths

The Bocce Belles were busy gearing up for their first ever Johnno’s Run when they received some interesting news: the annual fundraiser was going virtual. An Echuca tradition, Johnno’s Run is a charity event for Community Living and...

Daneka Hill
Shop Local

Echuca Moama Tourism works for us all

ECHUCA Moama Tourism is the shop front for our entire community. They are here for one reason - to get people through their doors, so they will come through yours. Chief executive Kathryn Mackenzie knows people want a local experience when they...

Andrew Johnston
News

Campaspe Shire hails green bins a success

A YEAR since its implementation, Campaspe Shire Council is hailing the expansion of its green bin program as a success. Council said with 70 per cent of urban households on board, the expansion to include food scraps with garden waste has been...

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Winter Stakes a Noble result at Rosehill

Clare Cunningham is counting her lucky stars she did not get to Melbourne with Noble Boy, who has given the trainer an important stakes win at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Retiring Griffin in 10th Gold Coast title

Dan Griffin has ridden a treble to ensure he will retire with a record 10 Gold Coast jockey premierships.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Jungle Edge lands Sir John Monash Stakes

Coming off a short-break, Jungle Edge has landed a sizeable betting plunge to take out the Group Three Sir John Monash Stakes at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire