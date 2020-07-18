AAP Horse Racing

Williams steers Bumper Blast to success

By AAP Newswire

Bumper Blast wins at Flemington. - AAP

1 of 1

Trainer Robert Hickmott holds spring ambitions for Bumper Blast after the lightly raced galloper returned with an impressive win at Flemington.

Leading jockey Craig Williams produced a stunning ride on Bumper Blast, taking the gelding from barrier one, gradually crossing heels to the extreme outside to win The Belzoni over the straight 1000m course on Saturday.

Hickmott had Bumper Blast entered for the weight-for-age Sir John Monash Stakes at Caulfield last Saturday, however owner David Price and Williams reasoned success in that race may rule out opportunities ahead of a spring campaign.

Bumper Blast has won four of his seven starts and has been successful now three times at Flemington, twice over 1400m, a trip Hickmott is eyeing off for stakes races during the spring.

"You'd love to set him for those Group Three 1400-metre races here over the carnival," Hickmott said.

"Fawkner did it, he won three of those races and this horse is a horse that profiles very similar to him.

"I'm not saying he's going to be a Caulfield Cup horse, but those 1400 races here, that's where he sits, I think.

"This was more or less a trial for him today. We'll get him home and give him time between runs and go again."

Bumper Blast ($10) raced to a three-quarter length win from dead-heaters Mister Mogul and Snitzkraft with the latter relegated to fourth following a successful protest by Beau Mertens aboard Fight.

Latest articles

Southern Riverina News

Stronger rules for NSW pubs

New rules will be introduced to pubs across NSW that will limit group bookings to a maximum of 10 people and cap the number of customers inside a venue following a concerning rise in COVID-19 cases. Tough new compliance measures will also see...

Southern Riverina News
News

Cross border medical appointments

Southern Riverina locals travelling for medical care in Victoria will need to self-isolate for two weeks on their return to NSW unless they stay in a “border community”.A border community is defined as all towns within 50km north and south of the...

Daniel Hughes
News

Man trapped for 14 hours

A 30 year-old Berrigan man who was trapped in his car for more almost 14 hours after a crash on Friday is reported to be in a ‘‘serious but stable’’ condition. The man, who we have been asked not to name, was taken to Albury...

Daniel Hughes

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Winter Stakes a Noble result at Rosehill

Clare Cunningham is counting her lucky stars she did not get to Melbourne with Noble Boy, who has given the trainer an important stakes win at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Retiring Griffin in 10th Gold Coast title

Dan Griffin has ridden a treble to ensure he will retire with a record 10 Gold Coast jockey premierships.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Jungle Edge lands Sir John Monash Stakes

Coming off a short-break, Jungle Edge has landed a sizeable betting plunge to take out the Group Three Sir John Monash Stakes at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire