AAP Horse Racing

Fitting season finale looming for Waller

By AAP Newswire

Leading trainer Chris Waller. - AAP

1 of 1

Champion trainer Chris Waller will have a three-handed assault in what would be a fitting finish to his Queensland racing season.

Waller has Kaonic, Alward and Le Juge in the Grandview Stud Handicap (2150m) at Ipswich.

The race effectively replaces the Ipswich Cup which is usually the main feature on Ipswich's only Saturday metropolitan race meeting of the year.

This year due to the impact of coronavirus, the Cup has been cut from the winter program along with many of the traditional staying feature races.

Instead, Racing Queensland has programmed some middle-distance races with less prize money and no black -ype status.

It hasn't stopped Waller who has won more than 25 per cent of open handicap staying races in Queensland this season.

He also won all three of the stakes staying featured races which survived the cuts in Queensland this winter- the Group Three Tattersall's Cup, Group Three Chairman's Handicap and the Group Three Premier's Cup.

Waller's Queensland manager Paul Shailer said staying races had been the staple for the stable and the trainer Waller had targeted them in Queensland with great success.

"As I have said often there are a lot of suitable races over some ground here and we have a lot of horses who are suited," Shailer said.

"Chris puts a lot of work into picking the right races for the right horses."

He said Le Juge was a good example because he had won eight races in Queensland in two years.

"Alward has travelled between here and Sydney and is always competitive," Shailer said

Kaonic was the unlucky runner when fifth in the behind stablemate Another Dollar in the Premier's Cup at his last start.

Latest articles

Sport

GVL releases junior fixture

THE first bounce and centre pass of the 2020 Goulburn Valley League season is now just over a week away. On Thursday, competition officials unveiled a nine round fixture for under 16 and 18 football alongside under 15 and 17 netball. GVL officials...

Brayden May
Sport

Lindsay Park weekend runners summary

As the spring racing carnival quickly approaches, Euroa’s Lindsay Park stable is stepping things up beginning with tomorrow’s meeting at Flemington. The power racing operation, now co-led by Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes after the departure of David...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Payney’s Punt | Flemington races preview

After a nasty tumble down the punting mountain last week, Payney’s Punt is back. We spent a few days dusting off the cuts and bruises, but don’t stress (not that you were), the cliff fall off Mount TAB only punctured and emptied the wallet. It was...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Winter Stakes a Noble result at Rosehill

Clare Cunningham is counting her lucky stars she did not get to Melbourne with Noble Boy, who has given the trainer an important stakes win at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Retiring Griffin in 10th Gold Coast title

Dan Griffin has ridden a treble to ensure he will retire with a record 10 Gold Coast jockey premierships.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Jungle Edge lands Sir John Monash Stakes

Coming off a short-break, Jungle Edge has landed a sizeable betting plunge to take out the Group Three Sir John Monash Stakes at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire