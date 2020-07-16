AAP Horse Racing

Moore says goodbye after stellar HK career

By AAP Newswire

John Moore will return to Australia and will train out of Sydney. - AAP

1 of 1

John Moore drew a blank during the final day of the Hong Kong racing season as the legendary trainer prepares to continue his career in his native Australia.

Moore had five runners for his Hong Kong swan song, but all finished unplaced.

He is set to train in partnership with his brother Gary out of stables at Rosehill in Sydney in 2020-21.

Moore is a seven times champion trainer, but Hong Kong Jockey Club rules dictate that retirement is compulsory at the age of 70.

The Moore stable has sent out the last six runners to be named Hong Kong Horse of the Year - Military Attack (2013), Designs On Rome (2014), Able Friend (2015), Werther (2016), Rapper Dragon (2017) and Beauty Generation (2018 and 2019).

Horses such as Viva Pataca and Xtension also featured for the trainer over the years.

Australian jockey Zac Purton, who is Beauty Generation's regular rider and is fresh from winning another Hong Kong riders' title, said Moore would be missed.

"It's going to be very hard to replace him. I don't know if you can replace like for like," Purton said.

Racing in Hong Kong will resume with the 2020-21 season opener at Sha Tin on Saturday, September 5.

Purton set the seal on his championship-winning season when he rode a double on Wednesday's final card of the campaign at Happy Valley.

Latest articles

Soccer

A-League clubs to miss stars: Corica

The A-League will resume on Friday with Sydney FC playing host to Wellington Phoenix but several other clubs will be without some key overseas stars.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Phoenix poised to lose ambitious Cacace

Wellington Phoenix have been approached by a European club who young star defender Liberato Cacace in their sights.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Atalanta second in Serie A as goals flow

Atalanta have moved up to second in Italy’s Serie A after a 6-2 win over lowly visitors Brescia - with the hosts now having scored 93 goals in 33 league games.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Winter Stakes a Noble result at Rosehill

Clare Cunningham is counting her lucky stars she did not get to Melbourne with Noble Boy, who has given the trainer an important stakes win at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Retiring Griffin in 10th Gold Coast title

Dan Griffin has ridden a treble to ensure he will retire with a record 10 Gold Coast jockey premierships.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Jungle Edge lands Sir John Monash Stakes

Coming off a short-break, Jungle Edge has landed a sizeable betting plunge to take out the Group Three Sir John Monash Stakes at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire