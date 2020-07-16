AAP Horse Racing

Begg happy with low draw for Romancer

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne trainer Grahame Begg. - AAP

1 of 1

An inside barrier draw for Romancer in a 1600m handicap at Flemington has trainer Grahame Begg hopeful the gelding can land the first win of his current campaign.

Romancer heads into Saturday's James Dunbar's Flemington Inn (1600m) off an unplaced finish in the Listed Winter Championship Series Final over the same course and distance last Saturday week.

But Begg believes drawing barrier two in the current field of 12 gives Romancer a better chance to figure on Saturday, with apprentice Teo Nugent to claim 2kg off the gelding's 59kg impost.

"He's going to get two kilos off his back and he's drawn a good gate which is the first time this preparation he's drawn a decent gate over the right distance," Begg said.

"'His past three runs he's drawn wide gates and hasn't had the ideal run, so at least he gets a gate where he (Nugent) can come out very neutral on him and just get a good run."

Romancer was at $18 on Thursday with the field headlined by top weight Sircconi who dominated the Winter Championship Series Final last start, winning by four lengths.

The Nick Ryan-trained Sircconi, who goes up from 56kg to 62kg, is the $4 favourite.

Six-year-old gelding Romancer's most recent victory was at The Valley in August last year.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton neuroscientist improves the lives of infants around the world

To say Shepparton’s Deanne Thompson is excelling at life would be a gross understatement. Now an associate professor, a senior neuroscientist at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute and leader of the neuro-imaging team for the Victorian Infant...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Mobility scooter stolen from 62-year-old Shepparton veteran

A Shepparton army veteran and RSL volunteer has lost her key mode of transportation after her mobility scooter was stolen by “low-lifes” earlier this week. Marcia Glenwright, 62, depends on the Monarch scooter to get around, having suffered pain in...

Charmayne Allison
News

Police appeal for information after woman assaulted in Mooroopna

Police are appealing for public assistance following an assault in Mooroopna last month at a McLennan St fast food outlet.

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Racing NSW rule on Dunn’s country status

Trainer Matthew Dunn will forgo his eligibility to have Highway Handicap runners in the near future as he continues to prepare a small team out of Sydney.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Neasham to open stable for 2020-21 season

After two years overseeing the Sydney operation of trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Annabel Neasham is branching out on her own.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Winter Stakes a Noble result at Rosehill

Clare Cunningham is counting her lucky stars she did not get to Melbourne with Noble Boy, who has given the trainer an important stakes win at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire