Dual Group 1 winner Scales Of Justice dies

Trainer Lindsey Smith has paid tribute to stable star Scales Of Justice who has died while completing routine exercise.

The Smith-trained dual Group One winner Scales Of Justice died on Thursday as he was worked on a beach at Warrnambool in southwest Victoria.

Scales Of Justice raced 30 times for 12 wins and another 12 placings and amassed more than $2.3 million prize money.

He was a dominant winner of the Group One Railway Stakes in Perth in 2016 and also made an impact in Victoria with a Group One win in last year's Memsie Stakes at Caulfield.

His other big wins in Melbourne came in last year's Group Three Bletchingly Stakes and this year's Group Two Australia Stakes.

An emotional Smith paid tribute to the seven-year-old gelding, saying he was a wonderful horse who would be sadly missed.

"He was a beautiful horse from the first day I laid eyes on him," Smith told RSN927.

"You could just see the intelligence in his eye. I know I drive people mad about it, but people who see it they would understand what I talk about.

"He knew my voice and basically knew who was who.

"... it's not that he was a Group One horse, he was just a beautiful horse."