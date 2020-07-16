AAP Horse Racing

Jami Lady draws ideal barrier in Classic

By AAP Newswire

Jami Lady will contest the Gai Waterhouse Classic. - AAP

1 of 1

Speedy mare Jami Lady has drawn ideally for her first test to see if she can handle longer distances.

Jami Lady scored the seventh win of her 19-start career when she led all the way to win the Listed Bright Shadow Stakes at Eagle Farm two weeks ago.

She steps out in stakes company for the third time in the Listed Gai Waterhouse Classic (1350m) at Ipswich on Saturday.

Jami Lady has raced at a distance longer than 1200m only once previously when fourth to Invincibella in the Magic Millions Fillies and Mares race (1300m) in January.

In that race she drew wide and raced just off the pace before finishing about two lengths from the winner.

Jami Lady has barrier two in the Waterhouse and she should get the run of the race.

Trainer Steve O'Dea is noted for carefully managing his horses and rarely over matches them.

Jami Lady is a case in point as she has only once finished worse than sixth in a race.

O'Dea was thrilled when Jami Lady got her first black-type win at Eagle Farm after she had finished second at her only other stakes run in the 2018 Mode Stakes.

"If any horse deserved a black-type win it was her. Her record of seven wins and six minor placings says it," he said.

"It opens up a few more options for us if she shows she isn't just a 1200m horse on Saturday.

"At this stage we are looking at another crack at the Magic Millions race."

O'Dea has no worries about Jami Lady handling the tricky Ipswich track as she won her only start there.

Jami Lady, who is from the first crop of top sire sire Spirit Of Boom, is another example of the vagaries of racing.

She was passed in at the Magic Millions sales and her breeders Michael and Janice Paris decided to race her themselves.

They first got into ownership and then breeding with the handy mare Bevico Girl, who won four races when trained by Robert Heathcote.

Jami Lady is Bevico Girl's first foal and is already a valuable broodmare prospect.

Latest articles

Sport

Shepparton’s Cam Wild makes SANFL debut

Faced with wasting a year of his footballing journey, Cam Wild ventured to Adelaide with minimal plans in place — but that hasn’t stopped him getting early returns across the border. The 18-year-old who spent last season with Shepparton and...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Tallygaroopna’s Steele Sidebottom apologises for COVID-19 breach

A fortnight on from copping a four-match ban for a COVID-19 protocol breach, Tallygaroopna’s Steele Sidebottom has apologised to his Collingwood teammates. Sidebottom met face-to-face with his teammates on Monday for the first time since his breach...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Swans ready to fly in debut match

It will go down as one of the most unique lead-ups to a team debut in history when the Shepparton Swans run out onto John Gray Oval at Mooroopna on Sunday. The Swans first announced their new youth girls squad in the Shepparton District Junior...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Racing NSW rule on Dunn’s country status

Trainer Matthew Dunn will forgo his eligibility to have Highway Handicap runners in the near future as he continues to prepare a small team out of Sydney.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Neasham to open stable for 2020-21 season

After two years overseeing the Sydney operation of trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Annabel Neasham is branching out on her own.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Winter Stakes a Noble result at Rosehill

Clare Cunningham is counting her lucky stars she did not get to Melbourne with Noble Boy, who has given the trainer an important stakes win at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire