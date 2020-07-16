Jami Lady draws ideal barrier in Classic

Speedy mare Jami Lady has drawn ideally for her first test to see if she can handle longer distances.

Jami Lady scored the seventh win of her 19-start career when she led all the way to win the Listed Bright Shadow Stakes at Eagle Farm two weeks ago.

She steps out in stakes company for the third time in the Listed Gai Waterhouse Classic (1350m) at Ipswich on Saturday.

Jami Lady has raced at a distance longer than 1200m only once previously when fourth to Invincibella in the Magic Millions Fillies and Mares race (1300m) in January.

In that race she drew wide and raced just off the pace before finishing about two lengths from the winner.

Jami Lady has barrier two in the Waterhouse and she should get the run of the race.

Trainer Steve O'Dea is noted for carefully managing his horses and rarely over matches them.

Jami Lady is a case in point as she has only once finished worse than sixth in a race.

O'Dea was thrilled when Jami Lady got her first black-type win at Eagle Farm after she had finished second at her only other stakes run in the 2018 Mode Stakes.

"If any horse deserved a black-type win it was her. Her record of seven wins and six minor placings says it," he said.

"It opens up a few more options for us if she shows she isn't just a 1200m horse on Saturday.

"At this stage we are looking at another crack at the Magic Millions race."

O'Dea has no worries about Jami Lady handling the tricky Ipswich track as she won her only start there.

Jami Lady, who is from the first crop of top sire sire Spirit Of Boom, is another example of the vagaries of racing.

She was passed in at the Magic Millions sales and her breeders Michael and Janice Paris decided to race her themselves.

They first got into ownership and then breeding with the handy mare Bevico Girl, who won four races when trained by Robert Heathcote.

Jami Lady is Bevico Girl's first foal and is already a valuable broodmare prospect.