Cahill chasing another Waterhouse win

By AAP Newswire

Jockey Michael Cahill seeks another Gai Waterhouse Classic win - AAP

The powerful Godolphin stable will be hoping jockey Michael Cahill can continue his outstanding run of success in the Listed Gai Waterhouse Classic (1350m) at Ipswich.

Cahill will ride Godolphin's Multaja who is looking for her first win in more than a year on Saturday.

He has won the Waterhouse Classic four times in the past seven years with Peron (2013), Real Surreal (2015), Magic Alibi (2018) and Ready For Prophet (2019).

Cahill has had a long association with Godolphin and rode Trekking for the stable in this year's Stradbroke Handicap.

Multaja's last win was in the Listed Helen Coughlan Stakes at Doomben last June but she had been stakes-placed twice since.

"The Waterhouse has been a good race to me and I am in with a chance again," said Cahill, who has ridden more than 2000 winners worldwide including 80 stakes races in Australia.

