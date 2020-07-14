AAP Horse Racing

G1-winning colts head early Guineas market

By AAP Newswire

King's Legacy - AAP

1 of 1

Group One-winning colts King's Legacy and Tagaloa have been installed favourites in an early market for the $2 million Caulfield Guineas in Melbourne this spring.

The TAB posted its fixed odds markets on Tuesday for a handful of Victorian spring features including the Group One Caulfield Guineas (1600m) for three-year-olds on October 10.

Dual Group One winner King's Legacy, trained by Peter and Paul Snowden, and the Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young-trained Blue Diamond Stakes winner Tagaloa were installed the equal $9 favourites ahead of unbeaten colts Doubtland and Peltzer at $11.

The Lindsay Park-trained Blue Diamond placegetter Personal has been installed the early favourite for the Group One Thousand Guineas (1600m) for three-year-old fillies and is equal favourite at $11 along with the Chris Waller-trained Hungry Heart for the VRC Oaks (2500m).

Unbeaten gelding Cherry Tortoni, winner of the Listed Taj Rossi Series Final at Flemington at his most recent start last Saturday week, heads the early market for the Victoria Derby.

Rising five-year-old mare Mystic Journey, who had a barrier trial at Devonport in Tasmania on Tuesday, is the early favourite for the weight-for-age Memsie Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield at $6 after initially opening equal $8 favourite on Tuesday with Arcadia Queen.

The Memsie, on August 29, is Melbourne's first Group One of the 2020-21 season.

Latest articles

Sport

Murray league junior football scrapped

No Murray Football Netball League competitions will be played this season after the organisation’s junior football was cancelled on Monday night. The Murray league cancelled its senior divisions late last month and its junior netball grades were...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Sun sets on NPL season for Goulburn Valley outfit

The sun has set on the NPL2 senior season for the Goulburn Valley Suns. On Monday night, Football Victoria sent out an email to all associated clubs to signal its intention to conduct a series of changes to its competition structures. The raft of...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Sport competitions that have cancelled

It all began at the end of March, with Cricket Shepparton deciding to cancel its season on the eve of grand final weekend

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Neasham to open stable for 2020-21 season

After two years overseeing the Sydney operation of trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Annabel Neasham is branching out on her own.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Racing NSW rule on Dunn’s country status

Trainer Matthew Dunn will forgo his eligibility to have Highway Handicap runners in the near future as he continues to prepare a small team out of Sydney.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Winter Stakes a Noble result at Rosehill

Clare Cunningham is counting her lucky stars she did not get to Melbourne with Noble Boy, who has given the trainer an important stakes win at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire