AAP Horse Racing

Oceanex starts build-up to Melbourne Cup

By AAP Newswire

Oceanex wins The Andrew Ramsden at Flemington. - AAP

1 of 1

Having locked away a start, Oceanex has commenced a long, slow build-up towards the Melbourne Cup.

The Mick Price and Michael Kent Jr-trained mare won her way into the Melbourne Cup with victory in the Andrew Ramsden at Flemington in May.

May's race was the second staging of the Andrew Ramsden to offer a ballot free exemption into the Melbourne Cup.

The first edition was won by Steel Prince who finished ninth in the Flemington showpiece.

Following her win in the Andrew Ramsden, Oceanex was afforded a three-and-a-half week break at Nagambie before undergoing four weeks of pre-training.

Kent Jr said Oceanex remained in the paddock during the day while in light work and was boxed at night.

Oceanex has returned to Price and Kent Jr's Caulfield stable and according to the younger member of the training duo has come back a new horse.

"I know it is a cliche, but she looks outstanding," Kent Jr said.

"The Ocean Park's (the sire of Oceanex), they are very slow maturing and he had his break out season this season with his progeny that are four-year-olds.

"They all get better with time and she certainly fits that mould.

"The spell has done her the world of good. She put on around 40 kilos and it's the most condition she's had on her.

"She looks a lot stronger, very round, not the athletic and lean horse before she went out.

"We've got a lot to work with and it is still a long way to go through to the Cup in November."

Kent Jr said no definitive plan was in place for Oceanex and the stable would be guided by her early progress through the campaign.

"We can be fluid with her program as we have the luxury of knowing we are in the race already," Kent Jr said.

"Do we go the tougher option, the weight-for-age path, like the Maybe Diva or Turnbull type of thing, or do we go the softer options through the handicaps and run in races like the Geelong Cup.

"We'll work that out depending on how she goes through her early training."

Latest articles

Sport

R U OK? launches new sport campaign

R U OK? has launched a campaign to equip community coaches with resources and tips to ensure all members of their sporting community feel safe and supported. The ‘Hey Sport, R U OK?’ campaign is backed by QBE Foundation and promotes an R...

Campaspe News
Campaspe News

John Forbes’ legend continues to grow

RELATIONSHIPS have always played a big part in John Forbes’ life — on and off the job. Although he didn’t actually have a job, he had a lifestyle.

Brayden May
Sport

Elmore and LBU set for junior competitions

FOOTY and netball is back for Elmore and Lockington Bamawm United’s next generation. Last week, the Bloods announced they are set to field an under-18 football team and under-17, under-15 and under-13 netball sides in a modified competition...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Stackhouse and Ashlor to team up in Monash

Jockey Daniel Stackhouse will be back aboard last-start winner Ashlor in the weight-for-age Group Three Sir John Monash Stakes at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Racing NSW rule on Dunn’s country status

Trainer Matthew Dunn will forgo his eligibility to have Highway Handicap runners in the near future as he continues to prepare a small team out of Sydney.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Neasham to open stable for 2020-21 season

After two years overseeing the Sydney operation of trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Annabel Neasham is branching out on her own.

AAP Newswire