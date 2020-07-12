AAP Horse Racing

O’Brien with bright prospects for 2020-21

By AAP Newswire

Russian Camelot wins the South Australian Derby. - AAP

1 of 1

The 2019-20 season has been a big one for trainer Danny O'Brien and he believes his stable has the firepower to continue the success in the next year.

With three weeks of this season remaining, O'Brien is closing in on 100 wins and he sits third in the Melbourne trainers' premiership with 41 winners highlighted by Vow And Declare's Melbourne Cup victory last spring.

Along with the Cup, O'Brien also prepared Miami Bound to win last spring's Group One VRC Oaks and Russian Camelot stamped himself as a potential star in the South Australian Derby in May, becoming the first northern hemisphere-bred three-year-old to win a Derby in Australia.

"Obviously it's been a great season for us," O'Brien said.

"The Melbourne Cup was naturally the highlight but we've had a lot of other really nice horses come through.

"Miami Bound started the season as a maiden and she won the Oaks and Russian Camelot started the season unraced and he won a Derby.

"We've got a really nice team of horses that have put their hand up for us this year and an even better group heading into next year."

O'Brien is excited about the squad of horses - some well exposed and others still to emerge - he has heading into the 2020-21 season.

"We've got a lot of talented young horses that are about the same position as what Miami Bound and Russian Camelot were 12 months ago," he said.

"So we're hoping that they put their hand up for us."

Russian Camelot is the current equal favourite for this spring's Cox Plate and is favourite for the Melbourne Cup.

He is among the Flemington trainer's spring team who are ticking over at his coastal training property near Thirteenth Beach in Victoria.

"He couldn't be better," O'Brien said of Russian Camelot.

"He's in great order and we're really pleased with him. He's down at Thirteenth Beach most mornings getting ready for the spring."

Defending Melbourne Cup winner Vow And Declare is doing likewise.

"He's in great shape too," O'Brien said.

Another of the stable's main spring prospects is Adelaide Cup winner King Of Leogrance.

"I think King Of Leogrance is a horse we think can be right around the mark in the Melbourne Cup," O'Brien said.

"And we've also got some nice rising three-year-olds to come through as well."

Latest articles

News

Greater Shepparton records new active COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded another active case of COVID-19. It’s the second case for the region in a week, but the case recorded last Saturday has since become inactive. It is not known where the location of the active case is. Greater...

Madi Chwasta
News

Brown Baldwin and Associates cops five-year ban

Brown Baldwin and Associates have consistently and flagrantly ignored the standards required to be a tax practitioner, according to the Tax Practitioners’ Board. That is what board chair Ian Klug said about the firm, which has had its...

James Bennett
News

“Art is life” for Yorta Yorta artist Tammy-Lee Atkinson

For Yorta Yorta woman Tammy-Lee Atkinson, art is life. And now, her stunning artwork is featured in a life-giving space in downtown Mooroopna. Her latest mural, Welcome, depicts a meeting place at the centre of a river, with individual people...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Stackhouse and Ashlor to team up in Monash

Jockey Daniel Stackhouse will be back aboard last-start winner Ashlor in the weight-for-age Group Three Sir John Monash Stakes at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Racing NSW rule on Dunn’s country status

Trainer Matthew Dunn will forgo his eligibility to have Highway Handicap runners in the near future as he continues to prepare a small team out of Sydney.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Neasham to open stable for 2020-21 season

After two years overseeing the Sydney operation of trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Annabel Neasham is branching out on her own.

AAP Newswire