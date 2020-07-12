AAP Horse Racing

Retiring Griffin in 10th Gold Coast title

By AAP Newswire

Dan Griffin will retire from race riding. - AAP

1 of 1

Jockey Dan Griffin will retire with a record 10 Gold Coast premierships under his belt.

Griffin, 39, will hang up his saddle next week on medical advice and he is going out in style after a winning treble at the Gold Coast on Saturday.

He needed to ride a double to pass the sidelined Ryan Plumb to take the lead in the premiership.

Griffin went one better, winning on Peppino, Delector and Rossmay to take him to 27 winners.

"I will be emotional next week and I am going to miss it. But at least I can ride at the meeting knowing I have the premiership sewn up," he said.

Griffin had a stint as an apprentice with trainer Bryan Guy in Sydney 20 years ago and was also apprenticed to Peter Moody in Brisbane.

Guy has since moved to the Gold Coast and provided Griffin with one of his wins in Delector.

"Dan is going to leave a big hold to fill in both Gold Coast and general ranks," Guy said.

Griffin had ridden about 750 winners in his career.

Latest articles

National

NSW teen dies after suspected shark attack

A 15-year-old boy has died after suffering serious leg injuries in a suspected shark attack while surfing north of Coffs Harbour, closing several beaches.

AAP Newswire
National

Recovery needs more than a few tweaks

Business Council boss Jennifer Westacott says the economic recovery is going to need more than a few tweaks to get people back into work.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld COVID-19 human vaccine trials to start

The first testing on humans of a Queensland-developed potential vaccine for COVID-19 will begin on Monday after successful animal testing.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Stackhouse and Ashlor to team up in Monash

Jockey Daniel Stackhouse will be back aboard last-start winner Ashlor in the weight-for-age Group Three Sir John Monash Stakes at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Racing NSW rule on Dunn’s country status

Trainer Matthew Dunn will forgo his eligibility to have Highway Handicap runners in the near future as he continues to prepare a small team out of Sydney.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Neasham to open stable for 2020-21 season

After two years overseeing the Sydney operation of trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Annabel Neasham is branching out on her own.

AAP Newswire